Telling Numbers: Enrolment and claims in flagship life, accident insurance schemes

As of March 31 this year, the number of individuals enrolled in the government’s flagship accident insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), was 15.47 crore, Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

The number of individuals enrolled in the life insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), was 5.91 crore, the government said, quoting information furnished by banks.

A total 1,35,212 claims amounting to Rs 2,704.24 crore had been settled under PMJJBY, and 32,176 claims amounting to Rs 643.52 crore had been settled under PMSBY at the end of the last financial year, the government said.

The PMSBY offers insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for accidental death or total permanent disability to people in the age group 18 to 70 years. The PMJJBY offers life insurance of Rs 2 lakh in case of death due to any reason to people in the age group of 18-50.

