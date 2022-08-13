scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Drought declared in parts of England: What does it mean?

The government formally declared parts of England to be in drought on Friday as the country faces a period of prolonged hot and dry weather. Where has a drought been declared, and what happens when a drought is declared?

By: Reuters | London |
August 13, 2022 11:36:03 am
Members of the public stand on what was an ancient packhorse bridge exposed by low water levels at Baitings Reservoir in Yorkshire as record high temperatures are seen in the UK, Ripponden, England, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

The government formally declared parts of England to be in drought on Friday as the country faces a period of prolonged hot and dry weather. The declaration does not trigger government-level intervention, but allows water companies to go further in their steps to manage supplies. Below are some key details.

Also Explained |Why drought is looming over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar

What happens when a drought is declared?

– All water companies are required to have a drought plan in place setting out what restrictions they may put in place on their customers in the event of a drought.

– Water companies will implement these plans, which will include temporary water use restrictions such as hosepipe bans to reduce the demand for water.

– They can also apply for drought orders and permits which legally allow more flexibility in managing water resources including abstracting more water from rivers, reservoirs or aquifers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forwardPremium
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward

– Restrictions can be put in place on non-essential water use including commercial car washes and swimming pools.

– Customers may be asked to access water from standpipes or mobile water tanks.

– Farmers could face restrictions on water usage for spray irrigation.

Advertisement

– The Environment Agency can ask the government to put in place restrictions on water use in industrial manufacturing or food processing which is having, or threatening to have, a severe impact on the environment or public water supply.

– Natural England, the government’s conservation advisory body, may restrict access to some areas such as national nature reserves if there is a risk of fire caused by the dry conditions.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Where has a drought been declared?

– Devon and Cornwall

– Solent and South Downs

– Kent and South London

– Herts and North London

– East Anglia

– Thames

– Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire

– East Midlands

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 11:36:03 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

4

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

5

Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Featured Stories

Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
Drought declared in parts of England: What does it mean?
Drought declared in parts of England: What does it mean?
Explained: Why is there a divide between social media companies over a se...
Explained: Why is there a divide between social media companies over a se...
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days
As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed nature of our democracy
Suhas Palshikar writes

As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed nature of our democracy

CSK can't use MS Dhoni as mentor in SA T20 League

CSK can't use MS Dhoni as mentor in SA T20 League

'Barbaric': Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

'Barbaric': Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Goa panchayat polls

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory

Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?
Explained

What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

FBI seized top secret documents at Trump's home; Espionage Act cited

FBI seized top secret documents at Trump's home; Espionage Act cited

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement