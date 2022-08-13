Drought declared in parts of England: What does it mean?

August 13, 2022 11:36:03 am
The government formally declared parts of England to be in drought on Friday as the country faces a period of prolonged hot and dry weather. The declaration does not trigger government-level intervention, but allows water companies to go further in their steps to manage supplies. Below are some key details.
What happens when a drought is declared?
– All water companies are required to have a drought plan in place setting out what restrictions they may put in place on their customers in the event of a drought.
– Water companies will implement these plans, which will include temporary water use restrictions such as hosepipe bans to reduce the demand for water.
– They can also apply for drought orders and permits which legally allow more flexibility in managing water resources including abstracting more water from rivers, reservoirs or aquifers.
– Restrictions can be put in place on non-essential water use including commercial car washes and swimming pools.
– Customers may be asked to access water from standpipes or mobile water tanks.
– Farmers could face restrictions on water usage for spray irrigation.
– The Environment Agency can ask the government to put in place restrictions on water use in industrial manufacturing or food processing which is having, or threatening to have, a severe impact on the environment or public water supply.
– Natural England, the government’s conservation advisory body, may restrict access to some areas such as national nature reserves if there is a risk of fire caused by the dry conditions.
Where has a drought been declared?
– Devon and Cornwall
– Solent and South Downs
– Kent and South London
– Herts and North London
– East Anglia
– Thames
– Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire
– East Midlands
