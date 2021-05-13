Quixplained: Is a foam path for an emergency belly landing effective?

Updated: May 13, 2021 11:46:57 am
A flight with a Covid-19 patient made an emergency belly landing in Mumbai last week after losing one wheel. As a precaution, airport officials sprayed foam on the runway. What is a belly landing, why was foam sprayed on the runway and is this method of safety effective? Take a look.
Although originally it was thought that foam paths would prevent fires, the practice is now discouraged. The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recommended foam paths for emergency landings in around 1966, but withdrew that recommendation in 1987, although not barring its use.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-