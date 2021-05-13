scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Most read

Quixplained: Is a foam path for an emergency belly landing effective?

A flight with a Covid-19 patient made an emergency belly landing in Mumbai last week after losing one wheel. As a precaution, airport officials sprayed foam on the runway.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 13, 2021 11:46:57 am
A flight from Bengal made a belly landing at Mumbai airport last week.

A flight with a Covid-19 patient made an emergency belly landing in Mumbai last week after losing one wheel. As a precaution, airport officials sprayed foam on the runway. What is a belly landing, why was foam sprayed on the runway and is this method of safety effective? Take a look.

Belly landing, Foam Runway, Quixplained Emergency landing on a foamy runway Belly landing, Foam Runway, Quixplained A flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai last week. Belly landing, Foam Runway, Quixplained What’s a belly landing? Belly landing, Foam Runway, Quixplained What is a foam path? Belly landing, Foam Runway, Quixplained Is a foam runway effective?

Although originally it was thought that foam paths would prevent fires, the practice is now discouraged. The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recommended foam paths for emergency landings in around 1966, but withdrew that recommendation in 1987, although not barring its use.

Also in Quixplained |How do you double mask? Dos and don’ts

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement
x