Elon Musk to revamp Twitter verification rules: What is the ‘pay for blue tick’ row

As the world’s richest man takes over Twitter, several changes are taking place at the social media company. This includes changes around the content policy as well as how Twitter verifies users and adds the ‘blue tick’ to their account. Elon Musk has declared that the entire verification process is being revamped right now. We explain what the Twitter verification process is all about and why Twitter is revamping it.

What has Elon Musk said about the verification process?

In a reply to another user, Musk wrote on October 31, “the whole verification process is being revamped right now.” Other reports have also noted that Musk and team plan to charge users who wish to remain verified on the platform. A report by The Verge said the price could be as high as $19.99 and linked to the Twitter Blue subscription. Another report by The Platformer said that the price could be $4.99.

For the uninitiated, the Twitter Blue subscription is already available in select countries and offers its subscribers access to some unique features. For instance, the ability to edit tweets is currently limited to those with a Twitter Blue subscription.

Musk has also mentioned this possible fee for a ‘blue tick’. Author Stephen King wrote, “$20 a month to keep my blue check? F*** that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.” To which Musk replied that Twitter could not depend on advertisers alone and they need to find other sources of generating revenue and the $8 could be a price.

Musk’s full reply reads, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” It should be noted that this price is not final and is likely still being debated.” And there’s more. Twitter’s new ‘Chief Twit’ added, “I will explain the rationale in the longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls.”

Check out his tweets below

What is the Blue Tick and why do people want it on their account?

The Blue Tick is a prized feature on Twitter, and is usually added to the account handle after a verification process. A ‘blue tick’ signifies that the account really belongs to the said person or organisation, which is critical when it comes to differentiating between genuine and parody accounts. For instance, there are many parody accounts for celebrities, journalists, politicians and heads of state. But the ‘Blue tick’ makes it clear that the account is authentic and handled by the said person or organisation. This also explains why so many users are not comfortable paying for this feature.

Keep in mind that Twitter’s verification process has long attracted criticism. Many users have complained that they should be verified and the process is arbitrary and unfair. With Musk making this an option for everyone who can afford to pay, it could open up new sources of revenue and silence many of these critics.

Many also view the Blue tick as a symbol of having ‘made’ it on the site — which is critical given that Twitter is an important public platform.

How does Twitter verify users typically?

Twitter reopened verification last year and allowed any user to apply directly for the process. This was part of the attempt to make the process appear more transparent–though criticisms remained. According to Twitter’s existing criteria, “an account still has to be ‘notable, authentic and active’ to get verified,” and it allows users to apply once every 30 days. There was also no limit on the number of applications one could submit. In fact, when the process reopened, many had their applications rejected in the first instance, only to get approval in the second or third attempt.

Twitter verifies accounts in the following categories: Government, Companies, brands and organisations, news organisations and journalists, Entertainment, Sports and gaming, Activists, scientists (including Academics), religious leaders and other influential individuals. The company had also said at the time that the policy would evolve around who gets verified.

Twitter had denied that follower count was critical for verification– another point which raised criticism. Some with a high follower count found they did not get verified. Twitter also made it clear that a verified account which was inactive would lose the blue tick.