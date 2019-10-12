What Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge has achieved: Not an official record, but a triumph of human endurance

At a picturesque tree-lined park known as the ‘green lung’ of Vienna, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday pushed the limits of human endurance and mental fortitude to achieve what was thought impossible till a few years ago:a human being completing the marathon, a distance of 42.195 kilometres, in less than two hours.

Kipchoge had tried and failed to break the hallowed two-hour barrier two years ago at the famous Monza motor racing track but the serene park in Vienna provided him the perfect setting to become the first man to go so fast over such a long distance.

Kipchoge vs Kipchoge

Kipchoge’s time of one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds, however, won’t be entered into the records books because this was a staged time-trial where no stone was left upturned to ensure the Kenyan had the ideal conditions for the 8:15 am start.

Kipchoge was the only competitor and had a team of over a dozen pace-makers working in tandem, including multiple Olympic medalists, who were guided by laser lines projected on the road to push them to run fast enough at all times during the race.

Helped along by pacemakers…

The pace-makers in front of him ran in a reverse-arrow head formation to shield him from the wind and provide a slipstream (like what happens when one Formula One car follows right behind another) to ensure he encounters least wind resistance. He didn’t even have to break stride to reach out for water, like during a competitive marathon.

The 4.3 kilometre stretch, consisting of 90 per cent straight paths, which he went across back and forth, provided him a near gradient-free course. Unlike a competitive marathon, this was not an open event where Kipchoge had to worry about world-class competitors outwitting him using their own team of pace-makers.

…And special running shoes

Kipchoge also had an ace in the hole in the form of a pair of Nike shoes from the VapourFly series. Though legal, the breakthrough technology, which is made from patented foam and has a carbon-fiber plate in the sole, helps absorb, retain and distribute energy into a runner’s stride. It is no wonder that the five fastest marathons have been won by athletes wearing these shoes which studies show improve efficiency by 4 per cent.

But still a remarkable achievement

Kipchoge world record of 2:01:39 will remain the fastest time run by a man in a marathon. But by going below two hours in a controlled time-trial of sorts, the greatest marathoner has proved to the world that there are no limits to human endurance.

Tokyo 2020, in less than a year from now, could be where the greatest athletics feat of mankind is achieved. For now, Kipchoge deserves every bit of the credit for being successful at what no human being was thought capable of till very recently.