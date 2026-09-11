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Elephant in the room in meetings with Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin: India’s manufacturing challenges

That frames the key issue: Gap between India’s international economic rhetoric and its national industrial capabilities

India manufacturing challenges, Xi Jinping, vladimir putin, modi Xi Jinping meet, modi vladimir putin meet, Narendra Modi, BRICS summit, BRICS meet, Russian oil, Indian express news, current affairsPrime Minister Narendra Modi with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping. (PTI/File Photo)
Written by: C. Raja Mohan
6 min readGeorgiaSep 11, 2026 08:00 AM IST First published on: Sep 11, 2026 at 08:00 AM IST

As BRICS leaders gather this weekend in Delhi, the main conversation is about the global order, the looming shadow of two wars and several contradictions but a consequential part of it will be decidedly bilateral and economic. Especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talks with Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China.

Modi and Putin are meeting Friday ahead of the BRICS summit. Over the last couple of bilateral engagements, they have sought to give greater balance to their weak economic partnership. The two leaders will also visit the first India-Russia international industrial trade fair being held in Delhi this week.

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