Explained: The anti-defection law, and why Eknath Shinde could be poised to dodge it in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde, leader of the revolt against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has said that 40 lawmakers are with him. Reports said that the rebel group includes 33 MLAs of the 55-member Shiv Sena legislature party, and seven Independents supporting the state government.

Under the Constitution, a rebel group must have at least two-thirds of the total MLAs of a party in order to break away without attracting punishment under the anti-defection law.

The BJP has 106 MLAs in the current 287-member Assembly. Before Shinde’s revolt, the Sena had 55 MLAs in the House. The NCP’s 53 and Congress’s 44 MLAs took the strength of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition to 152.

What is the anti-defection law, and what is its purpose?

The anti-defection law punishes individual MPs/ MLAs for leaving one party for another. It allows a group of MP/ MLAs to join (i.e. merge with) another political party without inviting the penalty for defection. And it does not penalise political parties for encouraging or accepting defecting legislators.

Parliament added these provisions to the Constitution as the Tenth Schedule in 1985, when Rajiv Gandhi was Prime Minister.

The purpose of the anti-defection law was to bring stability to governments by discouraging legislators from changing parties. It was a response to the toppling of multiple state governments by party-hopping MLAs after the general elections of 1967.

But what constitutes defection? Who is the deciding authority?

The law covers three kinds of scenarios.

One is when legislators elected on the ticket of one political party “voluntarily give up” membership of that party or vote in the legislature against the party’s wishes.

The Tenth Schedule originally contained a provision for disqualification of MLAs in cases where fewer than 1/3rd of the party’s total number broke away, or where fewer than 2/3rds of MLAs of a legislature party merged with another political party.

Following an amendment in 2003, the one-third split provision was deleted.

The second scenario arises when an MP/ MLA who has been elected as an Independent member of the House subsequently joins a party.

The third scenario relates to nominated legislators. In their case, the law specifies that they can join a political party within six months of being appointed to the House, and not after such time.

Violation of the law in any of these scenarios can lead to a legislator being penalised for defection. The Presiding Officers of the Legislature (Speaker, Chairman) are the deciding authorities in such cases.

The Supreme Court has held legislators can challenge the decisions of the Presiding Officers before the higher judiciary.

Has the anti-defection law ensured the stability of governments?

Not quite.

Parties often have to sequester MLAs in resorts to prevent them from changing their allegiance or getting poached by a rival party or an opposing faction of their party. Recent examples are Rajasthan (2020), Maharashtra (2019), Karnataka (2019 and 2018), and Tamil Nadu (2017).

In the ongoing case, Shinde’s MLAs were originally taken to Gujarat and then to Assam, both states ruled by the BJP.

Parties have also been able to use the anti-defection law to their advantage.

In 2019 in Goa, 10 of the 15 Congress MLAs merged their legislature party with the BJP. In the same year, in Rajasthan, six BSP MLAs merged their party with the Congress, and in Sikkim, 10 of the 15 MLAs of the Sikkim Democratic Front joined the BJP.

Have any suggestions been made to improve the law?

Some commentators have said the law has failed and recommended its removal.

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari has suggested that it must apply only to save governments in no-confidence motions. The Election Commission has suggested it — and not the Presiding Officers who are often seen to act in a partisan manner — should be the deciding authority in defection cases.

Others have argued that the President and Governors should hear defection petitions. And last year, the Supreme Court said Parliament should set up an independent tribunal headed by a retired judge of the higher judiciary to decide defection cases swiftly and impartially.

(Chakshu Roy is Head of Outreach, PRS Legislative Research. This is an updated version of his article that first appeared in The Indian Express in October 2021)