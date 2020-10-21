Explained: Why Eknath Khadse left the BJP, and what impact it can have in the politics of Maharashtra

Eknath Khadse, the senior most leader of the Maharashtra BJP, broke ties with the party after failing to regain his political importance within the organisation. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

The BJP, used to accepting defectors from the Congress and NCP when it was in power in Maharashtra until a year ago, suffered a blow on Tuesday (October 21) after senior leader Eknath Khadse left the party to join the NCP.

Will this trigger a procession of unhappy leaders walking out of the BJP? And what impact will Khadse’s resignation have on the party?

Why did Eknath Khadse resign from the BJP?

The senior most leader of the Maharashtra BJP broke ties with the party after failing to regain his political importance within the organisation.

He had been feeling sidelined, with no role to play in the state party. The BJP’s central leadership did not consider him for a role in new national president J P Nadda’s team either.

Did the Maharashtra BJP try to retain him in the party?

From both the state and central leaderships of the BJP, the clear message to Khadse was to not try to pressure the party. In the state BJP, he was retained as a member of the core committee, the highest decision-making body, but only in a senior, ‘guiding’ role.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Khadse was denied the BJP ticket for his home constituency Muktainagar, a seat that he had won consistently since 1989. This was a body blow to the senior leader.

The BJP did accommodate his daughter Rohini Khadse from Muktainagar, but she lost the election narrowly to Shiv Sena rebel Chandrakant Nimba Patil who fought as an Independent.

What impact will Khadse’s resignation have on the BJP?

More than anything else, the party has lost face. Khadse’s association with the BJP goes back to the time of its pre-1980 avatar, the Jana Sangh. He has long been seen as a loyal and hardworking karyakarta who made immense contributions in building the organisation, and delivering repeated victories in Assembly elections.

Khadse belongs to the OBC Leva Patil community. He has a significant following in the community, and could gain sympathy if his message of being wronged by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strikes a chord. However, the BJP does not at the moment expect a large scale exodus of workers in solidarity with Khadse.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “We never expected Khadse would take such an extreme step. We had promised to meet and resolve the differences through discussions… He should not have left.”

The BJP believes Khadse’s following is restricted to Muktainagar constituency from where he was elected to the Maharashtra Assembly for six consecutive terms. However, in 2019, he could not get his daughter Rohini elected from his seat.

Khadse’s daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse, a two-term Lok Sabha MP from Raver constituency in Jalgaon in North Maharashtra, remains with the BJP – an indicator, party leaders say, of his limited clout in North Maharashtra. BJP general secretary Shrikant Bharatiya said Khadse had caused “more damage to himself than to the party”.

In 2016, Khadse was dropped as a Cabinet Minister following corruption charges in a Pune land deal, and the BJP propped up then Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan as its OBC face in North Maharashtra. The 2019 Assembly elections saw Mahajan exercising greater say in decisionmaking about North Maharashtra – Khadse had no role in the selection of candidates or in the election campaign.

BJP leaders in Maharashtra say Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah do not have patience with rebellion. Khadse had been making public attacks on Fadnavis since 2016, and had gradually closed all options for himself. A Rajya Sabha seat or the post of a vice-president in the central party organisation was out of question, these BJP leaders said.

But why have Fadnavis and Khadse been at loggerheads?

After Fadnavis became Chief Minister on October 31, 2014, Khadse could never reconcile to his junior in the Maharashtra BJP, an upper caste Brahmin, in the seat that he himself had aspired for. Khadse harboured the ambition of becoming the first OBC CM of the state.

Although Khadse was given the number two position in the cabinet with important portfolios of revenue and agriculture, he never missed an opportunity to attack Fadnavis in public forums and the media.

In 2016, when charges of corruption were levelled against Khadse in the Pune land scam, the party asked him to step down. He was never reinstated in the government. Khadse believes Fadnavis plotted systematically to sideline him from both the government and the organisation.

Shortly after his resignation, Khadse said, “I have no complaint about the BJP. My anger is against one person, Fadnavis, who destroyed my life and political career. It has hurt me a lot. Fadnavis entangled me in false cases.”

How does Khadse’s entry help the NCP?

A section within the NCP wanted Khadse to first get his daughter-in-law Rohini to resign from Lok Sabha if he wanted a plum role in the party. But Sharad Pawar did not allow such a condition to be put.

The NCP, which is organisationally weak in North Maharashtra, will use Khadse to attack the BJP and especially Fadnavis in the region.

Some leaders in the ruling coalition believe that Khadse’s resignation could set the stage for more disgruntled BJP leaders to look at the Congress and NCP as viable options, especially leaders from the sugar belt of Western Maharashtra who had joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 polls.

