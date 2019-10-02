Education Quality Index: how students did in maths, languages

The graphs below show average scores by students of three classes in 20 “large states” in the National Achievement Survey 2017, and detailed in the NITI Aayog’s report on the School Education Quality Index 2019, released on Monday. Performance in languages and mathematics was among various indicators chosen to assess the “overall effectiveness, quality and efficiency of the Indian school education system”, and came under the domain of “learning outcomes”. The data were sourced mostly from publicly available sources.

As reported on Tuesday, Kerala had the best overall performance at 76.6 percent and Uttar Pradesh had the worst performance, with 36.4 percent.

In Class 3, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have the highest average scores in language and mathematics, while Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have the lowest. For class 5, Karnataka tops the list with the highest scores in both language and mathematics, while Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are again at the bottom. For class 8, Rajasthan has the highest average scores for both language and mathematics, whereas Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have the lowest scores.