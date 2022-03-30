Explained: The Edict of Chandigarh and why it matters

“The seed of Chandigarh is well sown. It is for the citizens to see that the tree flourishes” Le Corbusier, creator of Chandigarh said as he laid down the Edict of Chandigarh.

The Punjab government’s resolution to install three statues in the Assembly Building of Capitol Complex, Chandigarh, a UNESCO World heritage site, hasn’t gone down well with heritage experts and architects as they say it tramples the Edict of Chandigarh.

A look at what the Edict of Chandigarh aims to be, what it allows and does not, in the light of Punjab government’s move.

Who conceptualised the Edict of Chandigarh and what is its aim?

The Edict of Chandigarh was prescribed by Le Corbusier, the planner of Chandigarh. Heritage experts and urban planners term it a ‘mandated rule book’ on the city’s planning laid down by Corbusier as he wanted the citizens to become the guardians and saviours of the city.

It was stated in the Edict that the objective of the same is “to enlighten the present and future citizens of Chandigarh about the basic concepts of planning of the city so that they become its guardians and save it from the whims of individuals”. This Edict sets out some basic ideas that are underlying the planning of the city.

What does the Edict say about installing statues?

The Edict clearly specifies that ‘the age of statues is gone’. It mentions that no personal statues shall be erected, be it in the city or even the parks of Chandigarh. “The city is planned to breathe the new sublimated spirit of art. Commemoration of persons shall be confined to suitably placed bronze plaques,” the Edict states.

Member of heritage protection cell Ajay Jagga says, “ That is why I, through my written communication, have urged the Punjab CM to review the decision because statues are not allowed as per the Edict. Moreover, the Legislative Assembly Building is under Capitol Complex and is a world heritage site, where a certificate of authenticity and integrity is given. Any change in the matter also needs clearance from the competent authority.”

What happened earlier when a similar move was proposed by the then Badal government, proposing a statue at Vidhan Sabha?

In 2016, a similar move was resolved by the then Parkash Singh Badal-led SAD-BJP government wherein they proposed to install a large statue of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambdekar on the premises of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. However, the Chandigarh administration had turned down the government’s proposal citing the Edict of Chandigarh. The UT administration had said that the proposal can’t be adhered to as no personal statues can be installed in the capital. The then Punjab government had written to the UT finance secretary and the chief administrator informing them of its decision to install the statue. However, the administration wrote back stating permission cannot be granted.

What is allowed and not allowed under the Edict of Chandigarh?

Not just statues, the Edict specifies a set things which are allowed and those that are not. Apart from the ban on statues, the Edict also specifies a complete ban on noise and commercialisation at the Sukhna Lake.

“The lake is a gift of the creators of Chandigarh to the citizens to be at one with nature, away from the hubbub of city life. There shall be no commercial exploitation of the lake and its environment and its tranquility shall be guaranteed by banning noises,” the Edict specifies. It also talks about particular parks in the city, like Leisure Valley, Rajendra Park and others and how no unplanned buildings are permitted.

