Why do Indians fall in line in Metro and become unruly in other transport systems? The Economic Survey offers five answers

Why do Indians behave differently in different public transport systems and common spaces?

Why do they fall in line for Metro trains, Mumbai BEST services, airport queues and passports, but push, grab and jump the line for buses and trains?

The 2025-26 Economic Survey offers five reasons for this “common” behavior.

Rules, reliability, stability

The Survey says that a public transport system or commons becomes orderly when the system cooperates with people in a rational, visible and dignified manner. This means clarity of rules, fair enforcement, physical design that nudges behaviour and a sense that the space belongs to everyone and is worth preserving.