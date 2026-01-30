Why do Indians fall in line in Metro and become unruly in other transport systems? The Economic Survey offers five answers

The Economic Survey says a public transport system becomes orderly when it 'cooperates' with people. This means clarity of rules, fair enforcement, physical design that nudges behaviour — and a sense that the space belongs to everyone.

Written by: Dheeraj Mishra
3 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 03:04 PM IST
Rajiv Chowk Metro station in New DelhiPassengers at Rajiv Chowk Metro station in New Delhi. Express photo by Amit Mehra
Why do Indians behave differently in different public transport systems and common spaces? 

Why do they fall in line for Metro trains, Mumbai BEST services, airport queues and passports, but push, grab and jump the line for buses and trains? 

The 2025-26 Economic Survey offers five reasons for this “common” behavior.

Rules, reliability, stability

The Survey says that a public transport system or commons becomes orderly when the system cooperates with people in a rational, visible and dignified manner. This means clarity of rules, fair enforcement, physical design that nudges behaviour and a sense that the space belongs to everyone and is worth preserving. 

These are the Survey’s observations:

First, the system should be clearly designed to reduce ambiguity about what constitutes the “right behaviour”. The transport system should have proper entry and exit lines, barriers, turnstiles, marked queues, platform doors or painted bays. “When the environment signals order, people usually follow it; when space is ambiguous, they improvise, and improvisation in crowded settings often looks like chaos,” the Survey says.

Also Read | Economic Survey pushes for policy that makes gig work a choice, setting minimum per hour or task earnings

Second, commuters expect some kind of enforcement of rules, even if it is light-touch. “In the Metro, the presence of staff, fines and surveillance creates a background ‘shadow of authority’. But crucially, enforcement is consistent and impersonal, unlike in many other public settings, where it is uneven or negotiable. Where rules feel fair and predictable, compliance becomes easier to internalise,” it says.

Third, the reliability of the service. The Survey says that if trains arrive at a regular intervals and everyone knows that waiting time is a minute or two, there will be little pushing, grabbing or jumping the line. But if passengers face continuous delays, irregular services and unpredictable traffic, they become opportunistic as they lose trust in the system to treat patience fairly.

Story continues below this ad

Fourth, people learn from other people in a stable system and even fellow passengers object to unruly behavior. “Once people see that others queue, give space, or avoid blocking doors, conformity starts to move toward order rather than disorder. The Metro’s ‘inside behaviour’ becomes a social script; deviation attracts disapproval not only from authorities but from fellow passengers,” it says.

Also Read | Economic Survey calls for social media age limit: How this will this tackle digital addiction

Fifth and last, the Economic Survey calls for creating a dignified public space for people. It says that when such spaces are in dilapidated condition, poorly maintained or captured by vested interests, people do not feel any obligation to care for them. Thus, neglect breeds neglect. “The Metro has come to symbolise modernity, efficiency, and civic pride; users perceive it as a valued asset rather than a neglected public utility,” it says.

The Survey notes that these spaces are not simply “middle-class islands”. When important elements of a system are absent, people start behaving in a disordered manner, which gets termed as “cultural deficiency”, it said.

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express.

 

