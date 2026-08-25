Why do Amazon, Instamart need food licences? Karnataka suspension explained

Karnataka has directed authorities to suspend the food licences of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket after toxic datura fruits and seeds were found being offered for human consumption.

The state food-safety department said the plant has toxic properties and its consumption can cause serious adverse health effects. The platforms have also been asked to remove the listings and stop the sale and distribution of datura fruits and seeds for human consumption.

But why do e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms need food licences in the first place, who issues them, and what does their suspension mean?

Story continues below this ad

Why do e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms have food licences?

Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, businesses involved in the sale and distribution of food are regulated as Food Business Operators (FBOs). E-commerce and quick-commerce platforms that sell food products also fall under this category and are thus required to comply with food-safety obligations, even if they are online platforms and not brick-and-mortar stores.