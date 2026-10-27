Form 6, voter roll deletions: What Election Commission told the Supreme Court

Ahead of a scheduled hearing on Tuesday, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday submitted its counter-affidavit in response to a petition seeking the suspension of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar till allegations about the functioning of the Election Commission are probed.

The petition, by advocate Rakesh Kumar Singh, was filed on the basis of The Indian Express investigation published on September 23, which found that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had expressed disagreements in writing 14 times over a 10-month period.

In its counter-affidavit, the EC said all decisions regarding the Special Intensive Revision were taken unanimously. Here’s what it means for voters:

What did the EC say about Form 6?

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Form 6 is the statutory form for voter enrolment. Among the issues flagged by the ECs in writing was the change to the online version of Form 6 in July, which they said was unauthorised and illegal as the form can only be amended by the Law Ministry.

The Indian Express had reported on July 12 that a declaration asking the applicant to give details of themselves or their parents/grandparents in the last intensive revision of rolls had been inserted within Form 6. The declaration was visible for all states, irrespective of whether the SIR was ongoing or not. This was done without any notification by the Law Ministry. The same was flagged by the two ECs in their internal notes, as reported on September 23.

In response, the EC had said in a press note on September 26: “The declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court. For non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules 1960) will be used.” The declaration had been removed from the portal on September 30.

Now, in the counter-affidavit, the EC has admitted that the way the declaration was added to the ECINET portal — on which the electoral rolls sit — was construed as an amendment to the Form 6, even though there was no such amendment.

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“On a review of the manner in which Form 6 and the declaration were displayed on the IT platform some concerns arose for the reason that the manner in which the declaration was presented in the online system was such that is could be construed as though an amendment of Form 6 had been made. As stated earlier, Form 6 can only be amended by the Central Government,” the EC affidavit says.

It added that the declaration was only added so that electors would not have to submit additional documents during the claims and objections period of the SIR, in which they would have to establish their eligibility. Once they traced themselves or their family members to the previous SIR roll, they would no longer be required to give documents, which was “a measure for the assistance of voters”, the EC said.

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This methodology was only applicable during the SIR. The EC said it had decided on October 21 that the online Form 6 application will also be in two parts — Form 6 in one and SIR declaration in another.

This means that new voters will be able to submit their Form 6 online without having to give their status in the last SIR roll. However, in states where the SIR is ongoing (as of now, the process is on in Tripura alone), the SIR declaration form will be a separate requirement in addition to Form 6.

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What did the EC say about the pending appeals against deletions and inclusions in the West Bengal electoral rolls?

While the SIR has been completed in over 20 states/Union Territories so far, the process adopted by the EC in West Bengal and then laid down by the Supreme Court has been unique.

In February, the court had ordered judicial officers to decide the eligibility of electors, 60.06 lakh of whom were selected by the EC’s software for adjudication. The judicial officers then ordered deletion of 27.16 lakh of those names. In data submitted to the Supreme Court last month, the EC has said that there were a total of 38.31 lakh appeals filed, of which 22.21 lakh were filed by deleted electors and 16.10 lakh were filed against the orders of the judicial officers including names back to the rolls.

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Who filed these appeals, seeking further deletions, was not mentioned in the EC’s response to the court last month.

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This matter, too, had come up in internal discussions within the Commission, with the two ECs asking who had authorised for appeals to be filed against inclusions on behalf of the Commission.

Now, in its counter-affidavit, the EC has said that the appeals were filed by officers of the State Chief Electoral Officer. The EC said the office of the CEO had informed it on October 22 that “the said appeals have been filed by the officers of the Office of the CEO, West Bengal, in their capacity as authorities under the RP Act”, referring to the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

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“The officers had the authority to file the appeals as per the orders of this Hon’ble Court and these matters were not brought to the Commission,” the EC said.

With 16 lakh such electors facing deletion, the EC is yet to clarify how many of those appeals were filed by officers of the CEO and why.

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“It is submitted that the names those electors are already in the electoral rolls and accordingly they have been entitled to exercise their voting right in the recent Assembly elections,” the EC said.

What does the EC affidavit say about the decision-making process?

The EC said that the opinions expressed by the members of the Commission are taken into account before coming to a decision, which is taken as per the statute, i.e. either by unanimity or majority.

“In any such decision-making process, any suggestion, observation or query by the Chief Election Commissioner or the Election Commissioners either to the other Election Commissioner/Chief Election Commissioner or to any officer of the Commission does not constitute a decision of the Election Commission under Section 18 of the 2023 Act,” the EC said, referring to the law that regulates the functioning of the EC.

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It said the orders to start the SIR in Bihar on June 24, 2025 and subsequently roll it out in other states on October 27, 2025 and May 14, 2026 were “arrived at unanimously”.