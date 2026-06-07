Can you use E85 fuel in your car? Here’s what to check first

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri during the launch of E85 fuel in New Delhi on June 5, 2026. Photo: ANI/Naveen Sharma

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday (June 5) launched the “E85 fuel” at a retail fuel outlet in New Delhi. E85 is a high-ethanol blended fuel comprising 80-85% ethanol and 14-19% petrol, specifically designed for use in flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs).

The initiative came a day after the Minister was also present at the launch of India’s first passenger FFV in the national capital. FFVs can operate on a range of ethanol-petrol blends, from E20 (wherein ethanol constitutes 20% of blended fuel) up to E100, without restricting consumers to a single blend.

Here’s what to know about E85, the other types of fuel used in Indian automobiles, and what you need to check before refilling your tank.