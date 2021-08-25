e-Shram portal: A database for unorganised sector workers

What is E-Shram Portal, How to Apply for E-Shram Card: The government will launch the e-Shram portal, a database of unorganised sector workers, on August 26. On Tuesday, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav launched the logo of the e-Shram portal.

What is the e-Shram portal?

The government aims to register 38 crore unorganised workers, such as construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors and domestic workers, among others. The workers will be issued an e-Shram card containing a 12 digit unique number, which, going ahead, will help in including them in social security schemes, officials said.

The government had earlier missed deadlines for creating the database, inviting criticism from the Supreme Court.

How will the registration for workers happen on the portal?

The registration of workers on the portal will be coordinated by the Labour Ministry, state governments, trade unions and CSCs, officials said. Awareness campaigns would be planned across the country to enable nationwide registration of workers.

Following the launch of the portal, workers from the unorganised sector can begin their registration from the same day. A national toll free number — 14434 — will also be launched to assist and address the queries of workers seeking registration on the portal.

A worker can register on the portal using his/her Aadhaar card number and bank account details, apart from filling other necessary details like date of birth, home town, mobile number and social category.

