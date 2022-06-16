Drinking coffee does not raise risk during pregnancy: study

A new genetics-based study from the University of Queensland, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, has found that drinking coffee during pregnancy didn’t increase the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth or premature birth.

The researchers referred to WHO guidelines that pregnant women should drink less than 300 mg of caffeine (two to three cups) per day. “But that’s based on observational studies where it’s difficult to separate coffee drinking from other risk factors like smoking, alcohol or poor diet. We wanted to find out if coffee alone really does increase the risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, and the research shows this isn’t the case,” a media release from the University of Queensland quoted researcher Dr Gunn-Helen Moen as saying.

The researchers used a method called Mendelian Randomisation, which used eight genetic variants that predicted pregnant women’s coffee drinking behaviour and examined whether these variants were associated with birth outcomes.

(Source: University of QuEensland)