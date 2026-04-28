DRDO’s Vikram VT 21 advanced armoured platform, features and pitch as futuristic infantry combat vehicle

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has recently launched its Vikram VT 21 project with two Advanced Armoured Platforms — Wheeled and Tracked. What are the features of this platform and why DRDO is pitching it as potential solution for the Indian Army’s requirement for a Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) to replace its ageing BMP-2 fleet of Infantry Combat Vehicles (ICVs).

An Advanced Armoured Platform (AAP), Vikram VT 21 is a modern military combat vehicle built with enhanced armour protection to withstand certain projectiles, blasts, and shrapnel plus which has improved mobility across varied terrains and integrated weapons and surveillance systems.

Source – X/SpokespersonMoD Source – X/SpokespersonMoD

The Vikram VT 21 project includes two variants. First is wheeled, which run on tyres and are faster, easier to maintain, and better suited for roads and urban and semi urban environments. Second is tracked, which moves on continuous tracks like tanks, offering superior grip, stability, and performance on rough, uneven, or off-road terrain.

These platforms have been co-developed by the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE), a premier facility of the DRDO along with two industry partners Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Limited, with support from several MSMEs and other DRDO facilities.

Features, mobility, armour and weaponry

These vehicles are fitted with an indigenously designed 30 mm crewless turret — a remotely operated gun system mounted on top, with no soldier sitting inside it — built to improve mobility, firepower and and protection. Powered by a high-capacity engine and automatic transmission, the platforms have a strong power-to-weight ratio which denotes more power for their size, allowing better speed and agility, enabling them to climb steep slopes and cross obstacles like trenches or rough terrain.

They offer STANAG Level 4 and 5 protection which are NATO-defined standards indicating resistance against heavy gunfire, explosions, and artillery fragments with modular blast and ballistic protection. Being amphibious, they use hydro jets and water propulsion systems to cross rivers and water bodies efficiently.

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The 30 mm crewless turret is paired with a 7.62 mm Russian origin PKT machine gun and can also fire third generation Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) Nag, which are precision missiles used to destroy heavily armoured vehicles. The platform is modular which can be adapted for different roles such as troop transport, reconnaissance, or combat support. Currently about 65 percent of the system is made in India, with plans to increase indigenous content to 90 per cent.

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The need for an Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle

The Indian Army’s requirement for a Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) stems from the need to replace the ageing BMP-2 fleet — which has been in service since the 1980s — and keep pace with modern, network-centric warfare. Network-centric warfare refers to the effective use of information technology and computer networking to connect different military units, sensors, and command systems on the battlefield into a single, integrated network. This allows real-time sharing of information, faster decision-making, and better coordination, giving forces greater situational awareness and operational effectiveness.

With enhanced mobility, protection, and firepower, FICV is crucial for infantry operating in high-threat environments, including along borders with China and Pakistan. The FICV is required to integrate advanced sensors, surveillance systems, and digital communication for real-time battlefield awareness and support rapid deployment and combined arms operations, crucial for future conflicts. In 2002, the Defence Acquisition Council Chaired by the Defence Minister approved Acceptance of Necessity (AON) for 24 capital acquisition proposals. One of them was FICV. DRDO has said Vikram VT 21 is a potential solution for the Indian Army’s requirement of a FICV.

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For DRDO, the challenging task that lies ahead is going through the development trials, the user trials, the acceptance from the users — Indian Army, before it is inducted and finally scaling up the production. At the time of the unveiling on April 25, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat expressed confidence that DRDO will be able to achieve these goals within the next three years.