DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its features, strategic significance

The DRDO is displaying LR-AShM along with its launcher. The missile system is designed to meet the coastal battery requirements of the Indian Navy. Here's how it will boost the Navy's firepower.

google-preferred-btn
Republic DayThe ballistic missiles are a category of missiles that utilise projectile motion to deliver warheads. (YouTube/IndianExpress)

At the 77th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path, the highlight of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) display is the Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM), which it is showcasing for the first time. We explain the features and capabilities of this hypersonic glide missile, and also what other hypersonic missiles India is developing.

LR-AShM: the hypersonic glide missile

The DRDO is displaying LR-AShM along with its launcher. The missile system is designed to meet the coastal battery requirements of the Indian Navy. The LR-AShM is capable of engaging static and moving targets and is designed to carry various payloads to a range of around 1,500 kilometers.

This missile follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory with hypersonic speeds starting at Mach 10 (multiples of speed of sound) and maintaining average Mach 5 with multiple skips. Ballistic missiles are boost-powered initially and then travel unpowered on a high, arched trajectory. Quasi-ballistic missiles begin ballistically but fly lower and manoeuvre in flight to change course and evade interception.

As this missile flies at low altitudes with high speed and manoeuvrability, enemy ground and ship-based radars cannot detect it. The LR-AShM is configured with a two-stage solid propulsion rocket motor system. These propulsion systems boost the missile to the required hypersonic velocities. Stage-1 of the vehicle is separated after it is spent. After Stage-II burnout, the vehicle performs an unpowered glide with required manoeuvres in the atmosphere before engaging the target, the DRDO has said.

“It has high aerodynamic efficiency which means that it moves through the air with minimal drag while generating effective lift and control, allowing it to fly farther, faster, or more accurately using the same amount of energy,” a DRDO scientist said.

Strategic significance and road ahead

The obvious advantages of the hypersonic speed is it makes it difficult for missiles to be detected. It can cover its range around 1,500 kilometers in 15 minutes. Versions with higher ranges upto 3,500 kilometers are currently at various stages of development.

A senior DRDO scientist said, “All classes of warships can be neutralised with the missile. This variant and the upcoming ranges will be a key asset for sea denial operations, which prevent an adversary from using a maritime area for military or commercial purposes. This capability will be crucial for the strategically significant Indian Ocean region. Army and Air Force versions of these missile and ship-fired versions for the Navy are also said to be either under consideration or under development. With its versatility, it could well place India in the hypersonic arms domain.”

Story continues below this ad

One of the known successful tests of the missile was done by DRDO on November 16, 2024 from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. As part of the further development cycle, the missile warhead and sensor mechanisms will be integrated soon, before its induction into the Navy in two to three years. This missile takes some key components from the submarine-launched ballistic missile Sagarika or K-15, which is from the K missile family and also from the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile.

Other hypersonic cruise missiles

Amidst cutthroat global competition in hypersonic weapons, DRDO is working on two key hypersonic technologies. One is hypersonic glide and another is hypersonic cruise. LR-AShM is a hypersonic glide vehicle and includes in itself major achievements in indigenous technologies like materials and control systems needed for sustained hypersonic flight.

Hypersonic cruise missiles fly within the atmosphere at hypersonic speeds using scramjet engines for sustained powered flight and manoeuvrability.

Ramjets are air-breathing engines that compress incoming air using forward motion, with fuel igniting in a combustion chamber; they require an assisted take-off and work best around Mach 3, losing efficiency at hypersonic speeds. Scramjets improve on ramjets by keeping airflow supersonic in the combustion chamber, enabling efficient operation above Mach 5, but are far more complex to design and operate.

Story continues below this ad

In a path-breaking milestone achieved earlier this month, DRDO conducted ground tests of its Actively Cooled Scramjet Full Scale Combustor, achieving a run time of over 12 minutes. This significant achievement had built upon the earlier subscale test conducted on April 25 last year for more than 1000 seconds.

Earlier in September 2020, DRDO successfully demonstrated the hypersonic air-breathing scramjet technology with the flight test of Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex.

Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
With record Oscar nominations, ‘Sinners’ spotlights unique film ownership model
A still from 'Sinners'. (YouTube screengrab)
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
Coming this year: Houselisting Census, and the questions you will be asked on Internet use, cooking fuel
Houselisting Census, Census of India, 2026 census, census, Houselisting Phase, population count, population enumeration, Indian express news, current affairs
Tree-hugger, extreme-dieter, reiki believer: The science and superstitions behind Djokovic’s ageless run
Novak Djokovic
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Chhattisgarh Maoist Operation
11 injured jawans airlifted to Raipur after IED blasts in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur during anti-Maoist operation
Maritime security to terror fight: India-EU pact ready
Maritime security to terror fight: India-EU pact ready
Rang De Basanti
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
Vikrant Massey was humiliated on first day on film set when director shouted at him
'I cried in front of 100 people': Vikrant Massey recalls being shouted at by director, says he felt humiliated
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
A still from 'Sinners'. (YouTube screengrab)
With record Oscar nominations, ‘Sinners’ spotlights unique film ownership model
Health coach lists 8 reasons behind frequent bloating
Wellness coach lists 8 reasons you’re always bloated: ‘Eating too fast or too much fibre can…’
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Advertisement
Must Read
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
'Shit happens': World champion Gukesh on 'unexplainable' blunder that left him inconsolable at Wijk aan Zee
Gukesh was shell-shocked after realising his blunder. The world champion resigned immediately after Nodirbek Abdusattorov’s response. (Screengrab via ChessBase India livestream)
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
Wellness coach lists 8 reasons you’re always bloated: ‘Eating too fast or too much fibre can…’
Health coach lists 8 reasons behind frequent bloating
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
8-km traffic jams, people stuck in cars overnight as Manali sees tourist surge amid record snowfall. Watch
Roads leading into Manali were among the worst affected
EXPRESS OPINION
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
The return of trade policy as an instrument of statecraft
The return of trade policy as an instrument of statecraft
In this moment, for India’s Muslims, internal reform is not a distraction from struggle for justice — it is part of it
Muslims
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement