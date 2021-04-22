scorecardresearch
Quixplained: How to double mask, dos and don’ts

Double masking, with cloth and surgical masks, can prevent leakage of air and fit the contours of the face better, studies by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
April 22, 2021 8:17:51 am
Double mask, Double masking, How to double mask, How effective is double masking, Indian ExpressThe use of two face masks is popularly known as double masking.

Amid the battle against Covid-19, healthcare experts are encouraging the use of two face masks, a practice popularly called “double masking”. This, they say, could create a stronger barrier against the deadly disease. Double masking, with cloth and surgical masks, can prevent leakage of air and fit the contours of the face better, studies by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found.

So, how do you double mask? Here’s are the dos and don’ts.

Double mask, Double masking, How to double mask, How effective is double masking, Indian Express Double masking reduced exposure to Covid-19 by nearly 95 per cent, according to the US CDC. Double mask, Double masking, How to double mask, How effective is double masking, Indian Express How to double mask Double mask, Double masking, How to double mask, How effective is double masking, Indian Express How effective is double masking? Double mask, Double masking, How to double mask, How effective is double masking, Indian Express Double masking: dos Double mask, Double masking, How to double mask, How effective is double masking, Indian Express Double masking: don’ts Double mask, Double masking, How to double mask, How effective is double masking, Indian Express Make sure your masks fit right!
