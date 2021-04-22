Quixplained: How to double mask, dos and don’ts

0 Comment(s) *
Amid the battle against Covid-19, healthcare experts are encouraging the use of two face masks, a practice popularly called “double masking”. This, they say, could create a stronger barrier against the deadly disease. Double masking, with cloth and surgical masks, can prevent leakage of air and fit the contours of the face better, studies by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found.
So, how do you double mask? Here’s are the dos and don’ts.
