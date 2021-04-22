Quixplained: How to double mask, dos and don’ts

The use of two face masks is popularly known as double masking.

Amid the battle against Covid-19, healthcare experts are encouraging the use of two face masks, a practice popularly called “double masking”. This, they say, could create a stronger barrier against the deadly disease. Double masking, with cloth and surgical masks, can prevent leakage of air and fit the contours of the face better, studies by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found.

So, how do you double mask? Here’s are the dos and don’ts.

Double masking reduced exposure to Covid-19 by nearly 95 per cent, according to the US CDC. Double masking reduced exposure to Covid-19 by nearly 95 per cent, according to the US CDC.

How to double mask How to double mask

How effective is double masking? How effective is double masking?

Double masking: dos Double masking: dos

Double masking: don’ts Double masking: don’ts

Make sure your masks fit right! Make sure your masks fit right!