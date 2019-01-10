Explained Snippets | Donald Trump’s wall: in midst of shutdown, here’s where it stands

The partial shutdown of the United States government that entered Day 19 Wednesday is the result of a standoff between President Donald Trump, who wants $5.6 billion to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, and House Democrats who have said they wouldn’t give him a dollar for his “immoral” project.

The wall was President Trump’s signature campaign promise, and he has pressed relentlessly for it. Progress, however, has been slow — even as his claims of a massive crisis at the border have appeared to be contradicted by continuously falling numbers of illegal entries into the United States for at least the last two decades. Figures compiled by The New York Times show not a single mile of an extended wall has been built under Trump so far.

The idea of building walls for security and protection is, of course, thousands of years old, as city walls in ancient civilisations across the world attest. Historian David Frye’s Walls: A History of Civilization in Blood and Brick, a new book that seems especially topical now, begins with a timeline of walls built by man from c. 2000 BC to 1989, the year the Berlin wall fell. He notes also that “border walls have experienced a conspicuous revival in the twenty-first century”, and that “worldwide, some seventy barriers of various sorts currently stand guard over borders”. Ironically enough, “the mere concept of walls now divides people more thoroughly than any structure of brick and stone”. Because, “for every person who sees a wall as an act of oppression, there is always another urging the construction of newer, higher and longer barriers”, with the two sides “hardly speaking to each other”.

Despite the appearance, his book, Frye says, “isn’t intended to be a history of walls” — rather, “it is, as the subtitle indicates, a history of civilisation (that explores) the unrecognised and often surprising influence of walls (on it)”. The chapters organised under the four sections of the book — ‘Builders and Barbarians’, The Great Age of Walls’, ‘The World in Transition’, and ‘A Clash of Symbols’ tell this story.