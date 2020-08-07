Explained: Will Trump’s order to buy American medicines hit India’s generic pharma industry?

The US, like India, seems to have realised the need to maintain domestic capacities of essential medicines. (Getty Images/Representational) The US, like India, seems to have realised the need to maintain domestic capacities of essential medicines. (Getty Images/Representational)

President Donald Trump has signed an order that would require the US government to increase procurement of domestically manufactured essential medicines. What would this move mean for India, which is one of the largest overseas suppliers of medicines to the US?

What does Trump’s latest order say?

Late on Thursday, Trump directed all executive departments and agencies in his administration involved in the procurement of medicine to identify vulnerabilities in the country’s supply chains for essential drugs.

These agencies will consider a “variety” of actions to increase their procurement of such products and their critical ingredients from domestic sources while protecting the country’s service members, veterans and their families from increases in drug prices. They also have to ensure that the measures they implement do not interfere with America’s ability to respond to the Covid-19 outbreak in the nation.

Why does the US want to increase domestic procurement of essential medicines?

In the process of globalisation, the US slowly began to depend on countries like China and India for critical products like medicines. While the US and China have experienced massive trade tensions due to practices that America has deemed unfair, the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the massive extent of the Chinese presence in global supply chains.

For instance, when China’s Hubei province went into lockdown earlier this year, it strained India’s supply of certain critical medicines, including paracetamol, to the world, including the US. At that time, India restricted exports of 13 critical key ingredients, ranging from essential antibiotics to vitamins, as well as the medicines made from them.

This was because India is heavily dependent on China for the key ingredients to make these drugs, and wanted to safeguard its own domestic supply to avoid shortages until Hubei’s lockdown was lifted.

When Trump began touting hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a “miracle” in Covid-19 treatment, India was found to be the largest supplier. The American president in April spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release stock of this drug as well as paracetamol to the US and, at one point even resorted to threatening retaliatory action if restrictions were not lifted.

The US, like India, seems to have realised the need to maintain domestic capacities of essential medicines.

“These domestic supply chains must be capable of meeting national security requirements for responding to threats arising from CBRN threats and public health emergencies, including emerging infectious diseases such as COVID-19,” Trump’s order said.

“It is critical that we reduce our dependence on foreign manufacturers for Essential Medicines, Medical Countermeasures, and Critical Inputs to ensure sufficient and reliable long-term domestic production of these products, to minimize potential shortages, and to mobilize our Nation’s Public Health Industrial Base to respond to these threats,” it said.

How important is the US as a pharma market for India?

The US is the largest market for India’s pharmaceutical products. It is said that every third pill sold in America is made in India.

In 2019-20, India exported $2.64 billion worth of retail medicines to the US, according to Commerce Ministry data. Between March and April 2020 alone, in the midst of the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, India managed to export $207.64 million worth of these products to the US, according to provisional data.

How will this order impact Indian drug makers?

Trump’s order does not specify any one country, although industry executives and government officials in India claim it will mainly target China. In the short term, the order is not likely to impact Indian pharmaceutical firms drastically mainly because of one clause — the order exempts drugs that are either not sufficiently and reasonably available in the US, and also does not apply in situations where its implementation may increase the cost of procuring these medicines by 25 per cent.

The belief is that Indian medicines will likely make the cut for exemptions mostly because these generic drugs are more affordable than the versions sold by the companies that first developed the drug. It is also likely that India’s generic drug capacity will outweigh America’s in several medicine categories.

However, one of the clauses of Trump’s order also aims to ensure “long-term demand for essential medicines, medical countermeasures and critical inputs that are produced in the United States”. It also aims to create, maintain and maximize domestic production capabilities of such products over time.

If American drugmakers are incentivised to build these capacities and provide them for much cheaper than India, it might spell trouble for generic drug makers here unless they have diversified their export markets in time to deal with the impact.

