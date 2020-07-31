Explained: The controversial ‘demon sperm’ doctor Trump has made popular

US President Donald Trump and Dr Stella Immanuel. (Source: File Photo/Facebook, Dr Stella Immanuel) US President Donald Trump and Dr Stella Immanuel. (Source: File Photo/Facebook, Dr Stella Immanuel)

A controversial American physician, Dr Stella Immanuel, whose beliefs include male and female sex demons, was popularised by US President Donald Trump on Monday. He retweeted a video featuring Immanuel, which claimed face masks were useless and Covid-19 had a “cure”.

Twitter later deleted Trump’s tweets on the video and temporarily suspended the account of Donald Trump Jr, his son, who had also shared it.

What was the video shared by Donald Trump?

In the video, recorded outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, Immanuel said, “This virus has a cure. It is called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax. I know you people want to talk about a mask. Hello? You don’t need masks. There is a cure. I know they don’t want to open schools. No, you don’t need people to be locked down. There is prevention and there is a cure.”

In the video, Immanuel described herself as a Texas-based physician who attended medical school in Nigeria, and claimed she had successfully treated 350 patients with hydroxychloroquine. The video was made by America’s Frontline Doctors, a fringe coronavirus-sceptic group that Trump later described as “very respected”.

After Facebook and Twitter removed the controversial video for misinformation, Immanuel said Jesus Christ would cause Facebook to “be down”, and that the social networking site was “not bigger than God”.

Hello Facebook put back my profile page and videos up or your computers with start crashing till you do. You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name. — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) July 28, 2020

Donald Trump and Hydroxychloroquine

For months, against expert advice, President Trump has advocated the use of hydroxychloroquine – a drug that is no longer approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for Covid-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also halted trials of the drug.

However, Trump has repeatedly hailed the drug as a “game changer”, and in April stunned India after saying that “there may be retaliation” if the Modi government did not agree to export hydroxychloroquine to the US. Hours after Trump’s threat, India said it would supply essential drugs to “some nations who have been particularly badly affected” by Covid-19 and to “neighbouring countries who are dependent on India’s capabilities”.

On Tuesday, when asked questions about Immanuel’s beliefs during a White House press conference, Trump said the controversial physician was “an important voice”, but left the briefing abruptly when he was asked further questions on the topic.

Dr Stella Immanuel’s past claims

Immanuel, who describes herself as “God’s battle axe and weapon of war” on her Twitter profile, has said that medical treatments used alien DNA.

Also a religious minister, Immanuel claimed in a 2013 video that semen from the mythological male and female demons “incubus” and “succubus” was responsible for gynaecological defects such as cysts, impotence, infertility, and endometriosis. She has also alleged that scientists are making a vaccine to stop people from being religious, the Daily Beast reported.

On Wednesday, Immanuel lambasted US media outlets CNN and MSNBC, and referred to them in a tweet which said: “Some need deliverance from demon sperm.”

Yes America! some need deliverance from demon sperm. Here’s the message, enjoy. https://t.co/HdVwk1euJP. There is saying in my village in Cameroon. ‘Nyangha de sleep trouble come wake am’. #CNN #MSNBC let’s play. — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) July 29, 2020

