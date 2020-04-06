How badly is your district hit by the coronavirus?

Police personnel outside the isolation ward at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh Police personnel outside the isolation ward at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

As of Monday (April 6) morning, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 was 4,067. The largest number of cases was in Maharashtra (690), followed by Tamil Nadu (571) and Delhi (503).

A total 109 people have so far died of the disease, according to Union Health Ministry data, giving the disease a fatality rate of about 2.7. The largest number of deaths have occurred in Maharashtra (45).

Knowing the district-wise distribution of COVID-19 cases is important because, as reported by The Indian Express, over 80% of the total positive cases have been traced to 62 districts across the country.

These 62 districts are among those likely to be identified for intensified disease containment measures beyond April 14, until when the current lockdown has been announced.

Experts around the world have been underlining that the number of cases is not the same as the number of confirmed cases — a distinction that is premised on the fact that testing is not uniformly rigorous.

India has been criticised for not testing enough, even though the government and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have insisted that the testing has been optimal.

Even so, the number of daily tests has almost doubled from 5,800 on April 2 to 10,034 on April 4. With 9,369 samples being tested on Sunday, a total of 89,534 samples had been tested until the end of last week.

