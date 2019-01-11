Disruptions cut into Winter Session productivity: Sixth of LS time lost in this Parliament

The Winter Session of Parliament, the penultimate session of the 16th Lok Sabha, ended Wednesday with Rajya Sabha adjourning sine die. Lok Sabha had adjourned sine die a day earlier. The session had 20 scheduled sittings, of which 17 were held. In Lok Sabha, the Speaker suspended 49 MPs for five sittings for wilfully disturbing the House. The government will present the interim Budget in the next session ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

In its report, PRS Legislative Research said the productivity of Lok Sabha during the session was 46%, and that of Rajya Sabha, 26%. This was a sharp decline from the Monsoon Session, during which productivity of Lok Sabha was 110%, and that of Rajya Sabha 68%, PRS data show. In the Budget Session, however, productivity of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were only 16% and 24% respectively.

Productivity of the Winter Session of 2018 compared with Winter Sessions of earlier years in the tenure of the government was as follows: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha productivity during the Winter Session of 2017 were 78% and 54% respectively, and those during 2016, 2015, and 2014 were 15% and 18%, 98% and 51%, and 98% and 61% respectively.

So far in this Parliament, Lok Sabha has lost a sixth of its time to disruptions, while Rajya Sabha has lost a third of its scheduled time, PRS said. Over the last three Lok Sabhas, the average productivity of the Lower House has recovered after seeing a dip. However, the productivity of Rajya Sabha has continued to decline.