The ‘discombobulator’: The weapon system that the US likely used in Venezuela strike

The US uses a programme called Suter, which is integrated into the country’s aircraft. It attacks enemy networks and communications, including air defence networks. (Photo: AP/PTI)

President Donald Trump last week said that the United States’ forces had used a weapon called “the discombobulator” during the military strike on Venezuela on January 3, in which the country’s leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured. Speaking to The New York Post, Trump stated that the weapon was designed to disable enemy defensive infrastructure, and he was “not allowed” to talk about it.

The President had earlier told NewsNation, a US news channel, that a “sonic weapon” had been used in the operation. However, there is still no clarity about what the discombobulator used by the US in the latest operation comprises.