Discombobulator: The system that US likely used in Venezuela attack

President Donald Trump said last week that American forces had used a weapon called “the discombobulator” during the military strike on Venezuela on January 3, in which the country’s leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured. Speaking to The New York Post, Trump stated that the weapon was designed to disable enemy defensive infrastructure, and he was “not allowed” to talk about it. The President had earlier told NewsNation, a US news channel, that a “sonic weapon” had been used in the operation. However, there is still no clarity about what the discombobulator used by the US in the latest operation comprises.

The discombobulator

Experts told The Indian Express that the discombobulator may or may not be a single weapon and could comprise more than one capability. It could have jointly disabled Venezuela’s military defensive systems in a highly defended area. The discombobulator could also have included systems that produce high-pitched sounds and blinding effects to temporarily deafen, blind, or disorient people during an operation.

All of these systems could have been deployed individually or in combinations to achieve the desired effect of disorienting people and disabling military defences.

Systems that disorient people

l Active denial system: Also called a heat ray, it is a directed energy weapon that can deeply penetrate skin to create a burning sensation. This can force people to flee, and trigger confusion and panic.

l Vortex ring generator: It typically uses high-pressure pulses to either hit a person or deliver a payload of stink bombs. This causes disorientation and, in some cases, nausea.

l Acoustic hailing devices (or long-range acoustic device): Also known as sonic cannons, these systems can emit a highly directional, piercing sound, which is loud enough to disorient people by causing nausea, vertigo, and confusion.

l Visual dazzlers: These are high-intensity, pulsing laser weapons, which can cause a blinding impact on a person, rendering them disoriented on a battlefield. Reports from Venezuela spoke of soldiers bleeding, vomiting or being incapacitated, likely to be caused by the use of high-intensity acoustic waves.

Systems that disable equipment

A discombobulator could also involve a range of electronic warfare systems that can jam air defences, including radars and sensors. The US created the Counter-electronics High Power Microwave Advanced Missile Project, which can render electronics ineffective by projecting microwave pulses. In the past, the US has also carried out sophisticated cyber operations. Cyber attacks are part of the ‘suppression of enemy air defences’ missions.

Graphite munitions, non-lethal weapons to disable power grids, can also be a part of a discombobulator.

The US uses a programme called Suter, which is integrated into the country’s aircraft. It attacks enemy networks and communications, including air defence networks. Operators running Suter 1 can see what enemy radar operators are looking at. Suter 2 seizes control of enemy networks and can direct their sensors. Suter 3 penetrates links to surface-to-air missile launchers.