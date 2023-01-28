The different styles that came together to form Mughal Gardens, now Amrit Udyan

The Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan were renamed ‘Amrit Udyan’ on Saturday, in keeping with the theme of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Spread over 15 acres, the Mughal Gardens (now erstwhile) draw inspiration from the Mughal Gardens of Jammu & Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal and miniature paintings of India and Persia, as per the Rashtrapati Bhawan website.

Lutyens’ imprint

Edwin Lutyens had finalised the designs of the Mughal Gardens in 1917, but it was only during the year 1928-1929 that plantings were done. His collaborator for the gardens was Director of Horticulture, William Mustoe. Like the building of Rashtrapati Bhavan has two different styles of architecture, Indian and western, similarly, Lutyens brought together two different horticulture traditions together for the gardens — the Mughal style and the English flower garden. Mughal canals, terraces and flowering shrubs are beautifully blended with European flowerbeds, lawns and private hedges.

Mughal touch

There are three gardens in the Rashtrapati Bhavan inspired by Mughal and Persian gardens. The one inspired from the garden in Srinagar is known as Mughal Garden. But the gardens were never officially named Mughal Gardens, they came to be known so owing to the style of architecture.

The style was influenced by the Persian gardens, particularly the charbagh structure, which is intended to create a representation of harmony with the elements of nature. Typical features include pools, fountains and canals inside the gardens. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan have a number of Mughal gardens. In fact, Babur had described his favourite type of garden as a charbagh.

Other gardens in Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Rashtrapati Bhavan houses a variety of gardens. Originally, they included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. However, during the term of former Presidents APJ Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed – such as Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam.

Over time, Presidents have contributed to the gardens in their own ways for social or developmental works. C Rajagopalachari, the first Indian resident of Rashtrapati Bhavan, used a portion to cultivate wheat, President APJ Abdul Kalam contributed to the making of Herbal Gardens, Tactile Gardens for the visually handicapped, and others.

The herbal garden, bonsai garden, central lawn, long garden and circular garden are now collectively called Amrit Udyan.