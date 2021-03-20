Diatom test: How the presence of algae in a body can confirm or rule out drowning as the cause of death

In the alleged murder case of Mansukh Hiran, owner of the vehicle found with explosives outside the home of Mukesh Ambani, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have relied on a forensic test known as diatom tests.

What it means

Diagnosis of death by drowning is difficult in forensic pathology; the mere recovery of a body from a water body does not necessarily imply that the death was due to drowning. This where the diatom test comes in: it is an important one among a number of tests that have been developed to confirm if the cause of death in such cases was indeed drowning.

A diatom is a kind of algae found in almost every aquatic environment, including fresh and marine waters, soils and, in fact, almost anywhere moist. A diatom test, therefore, entails finding if there are diatoms in the body recovered.

The science

If a person is alive when he or she enters the water, diatoms will enter the lungs when he or she inhales water while drowning. These diatoms then get carried to various parts of the body, including the brain, kidneys, lungs and bone marrow by blood circulation. If the person is dead when thrown into the water, there is no circulation and therefore no transport of diatoms to the organs.

A diatom analysis is considered positive only when the number of diatoms recovered from the body is more than a standardised limit. Forensic experts also correlate the diatoms extracted from the body with samples obtained from the water body, which helps ascertain the place of drowning.

Reliability

“Yes, it is reliable, unless the deceased person has been drinking water from the same source of water before his death. For example, a person is drinking water from a well, then the diatoms from the well will be found in the body and so if he has drowned in the same well, then the diatom test will not be reliable,” Dr S C Mohite, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine, T N Topiwala Medical College, told The Indian Express.

“Also, the test will be negative if the person died instantly after falling into the water,” said Mohite. He said a diatom test need not be done if classical signs of drowning — like froth at mouth and nostrils, cadaveric spasm, presence of water from drowning medium is seen in stomach and oedema of lungs — are present.

The probe so far

The body of Hiran, who knew how to swim, was found with a cloth mask around his mouth, and the mouth was stuffed with pieces of cloth. While doctors at Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa, who conducted the postmortem examination, reserved their opinion on the cause of death, they said there was no external injury on the body. A diatom test was done at J J Hospital’s forensic laboratory, which has remained inconclusive. ATS officials are pursuing two angles, one that Hiran was alive when he was thrown in the creek, or that he jumped on his own. The samples have now been sent to Haryana Forensic Science Lab for further investigation.

Jayprakash S Naidu