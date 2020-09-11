The name’s Bond, Tracy Bond — the legacy of James Bond’s wife, and the actor who played her

Tracy DiVicenzo (Diana Rigg) with James Bond (George Lazenby) at their wedding in 1969's 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service'.

A little over 50 years ago, James Bond married for the only time in the film series. Diana Rigg, 82, the actor who played his bride, Tracy, died on Thursday. Rigg and Tracy Bond both represent milestones in the evolution of the series. A look at their legacy, individually and together:

Why is it a big deal if James Bond gets married?

For most of the film series since 1962, Bond has been depicted as a bachelor who enters into relationships with multiple women. In fact, his character has often been criticised as sexist and misogynist, including in the series itself by his boss M, played by Judi Dench, in ‘GodenEye’ (1995). It is, therefore, out of character for Bond to feel deeply enough about a woman to get married.

Until Daniel Craig took up the role in 2006, four of the five previous actors — Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan — also portrayed an emotionally detached Bond. The one exception was George Lazenby, who falls in love with Tracy and marries her in ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ (OHMSS). The film, released in 1969, is Lazenby’s only appearance as Bond.

Indeed, Bond marries Tracy in the source novel too. Ian Fleming’s OHMSS was published in 1963. While this has been Bond’s only marriage as far as readers of Fleming’s books and viewers of the film series are aware, there is one caveat. in the film version of ‘You Only Live Twice’ (1967), Bond enters into a mock marriage with Kissy Suzuki, played by the Japanese actress Mie Hama. In the 1964 book version of ‘You Only Live Twice’, Bond does not marry Kissy Suzuki but has a child with her.

So, who was Bond’s wife?

The Contessa Teresa DiVicenzo, also known as Teresa ‘Tracy’ Draco, was born in 1943. That would make her 20 at the time of the book’s publication, and 26 at the film’s release. Tracy was the daughter of Marc-Ange Draco, head of the European crime syndicate Union Corse.

Bond meets Tracy for the first time at the beginning of OHMSS, romances her through the film, and marries her towards the end. The film ends with Tracy shot dead by Ernst Stavro Blofeld (head of the crime syndicate SPECTRE) and Irma Bunt.

Why is she important?

The first reason is that her marriage is out of character for Bond. But there is more, according to a scholar whose research covers Bond films as well as gender studies. Lisa Funnell, Associate Professor of women’s and gender studies at the University of Oklahoma, is co-author of ‘Geographies, Genders, and Geopolitics of James Bond’, and editor of the anthology ‘For His Eyes Only: The Women of James Bond’.

“Tracy DiVicenzo/Bond is an iconic figure in the world of James Bond. She is the only woman to marry the perennial bachelor but her standing in the series goes well beyond that,” Dr Funnell said, by email.

“Given her acting credentials and widespread popularity on the television series ‘The Avengers’ (1965-68), Diana Rigg served as a familiar face in ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ (1969) that audiences could connect with as the series cast a new actor in the role of Bond,” she said.

Why was that connection necessary?

OHMSS was the sixth film in the series, and all the previous five had featured Connery, the only face audiences associated with Bond until then. Lazenby, an Australian playing a British spy, was largely unknown to audiences; this would be his first screen role.

“The critical debate surrounding Australian George Lazenby’s brief tenure as James Bond (in his one and only appearance in ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’) can be condensed into one issue; namely, how well does he compare to Sean Connery?” researcher Stephanie Jones wrote in ‘The Journal of James Bond Studies’ in 2017.

Today, OHMSS is widely recognised as one of the most important films in the series, and has a sizeable cult following that considers it the best. On its release, the critical response was mixed, especially on Lazenby, but Rigg was widely appreciated.

“It is Rigg who plays a far more compelling character. Not only does Bond fall in love with her across the course of the film but we the audience do so as well. We watch her challenge Bond intellectually and emotionally, rescue him from peril using some impressive driving skills, and develop as a character,” Dr Funnell said. “This is why the death of Tracy Bond in the film, as well as the passing of Diana Rigg now, impacts us greatly. We have grown to know and love this complex woman embodied by such a talented actor,” she said.

What has been Rigg’s work other than this film?

Before the film, she played Emma Peel in the hugely successful ‘The Avengers’. For younger viewers today, she is familiar as Olenna Tyrell in ‘Game of Thrones’ (2011-19). Much of her work has been on TV. Among her film roles besides OHMSS are the horror classic ‘Theater of Blood’ (1973) with Vincent Price, and the Hercule Poirot mystery ‘Evil Under the Sun’ (1982).

Her legacy as Tracy Bond runs long into the Bond series, which was otherwise notorious for lacking continuity in the years before Craig arrived. Bond’s dead wife is mentioned in ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977, Moore) and ‘Licence to Kill’ (1989, Dalton). In ‘For Your Eyes Only’ (1981), Moore’s Bond visits her grave, where the headstone states: “TERESA BOND, 1943–1969, Beloved Wife of JAMES BOND / We have all the time in the World”.

