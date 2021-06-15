scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
New research: Diabetes drug shows promise against Covid-19 lung effects

In a study published online in the journal Immunity, a multi-institution team found that metformin prevents pulmonary or lung inflammation in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 15, 2021 7:39:48 am
Doctors look at a scan of the lungs of a Covid infected patient (File photo)

Metformin is a widely prescribed blood sugar-lowering drug. It is often used as an early therapy (in combination with diet and lifestyle changes) for type 2 diabetes.

In a study published online in the journal Immunity, a multi-institution team led by researchers at University of California San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine identified the molecular mechanism for the anti-inflammatory activity of metformin and found that metformin prevents pulmonary or lung inflammation in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Researchers used a mouse model of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a life-threatening condition in which fluids leak into the lungs, making breathing difficult and restricting oxygen supply to essential organs.

ARDS is a frequent cause of death in patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

The researchers found that metformin administered to mice prior to or after exposure to bacterial endotoxin, a surrogate for bacterial pneumonia, resulted in the inhibition of ARDS onset and lessening of its symptoms.

Metformin also produced a marked reduction in mortality in endotoxin-challenged mice and inhibited immunity.

Source: University of California San Diego

