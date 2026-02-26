Cancellations, refunds, name corrections: What changes for flyers with DGCA’s new rules

The DGCA said the issue of refund of tickets by airlines has become a 'major source of grievance'. File

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday released revised rules governing airfare refunds in the event of ticket cancellations by passengers.

A comparison of the new rules — which will take effect from March 26 — with the existing ones shows that refund timeline for tickets booked through travel agents has been shortened, no-charge cancellation and amendment window has been extended, and a new clause pertaining to refunds in the case of cancellation due to a medical emergency has been introduced. Apart from these and a few other tweaks, most other rules remain unchanged.

According to the regulator, the rules have been amended “to stem the growing dissatisfaction” among passengers regarding the refund procedures adopted by some airlines.