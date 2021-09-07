Delhi sees rise in dengue cases: how it spreads, symptoms and treatment

As many as 124 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi between January 1 and September 4 — the highest since 2018, when the city saw 137 cases of the vector-borne disease. Of these total cases, 72 have been reported in August alone.

With the city witnessing heavy rainfall over the last few days, experts feel cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya may go up further. A look at the situation in the national capital.

Dengue: How does it spread, and what are the symptoms?

Dengue is transmitted by several species of mosquitoes within the genus Aedes. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle, and joint pain, and a characteristic skin rash that is similar to measles. There are four types of dengue strains, and type II and IV are considered to be more severe and normally require hospitalisation. According to experts, the aedes mosquito breeds in clean stagnant water.

How many cases of dengue have been reported so far in Delhi? What has been the trend in the previous years?

Between January 1 and September 4, a total of 124 cases have been reported in Delhi. The city saw 771, 829, 137, 122 and 96 cases during the same period in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

While zero deaths have been reported this year, the disease claimed 10 lives each in 2016 and 2017.

What are the other diseases to look out for during rainy season?

Cases of malaria, chikungunya and viral fever are also rampant during this season. The data collated by the municipal body of Delhi show a total of 57 cases of malaria and 32 cases of chikungunya have been reported in the capital so far — both lowest since 2016.

What causes chikungunya and malaria?

Dengue and chikungunya are caused by the bite of Aedes agypti mosquito, which breeds in clear water. The Anopheles mosquito, which causes malaria, can breed in both fresh and muddy water.

