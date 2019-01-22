Explained: Why is it raining in Delhi now, and is it unusual?

The inclement weather witnessed by Delhi and surrounding areas in North India is attributed to a current spell of western disturbance that reached its peak on January 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Advertising

The IMD has pointed out that January is the month that sees the maximum number of western disturbance events, and the rain is “nothing unusual”.

“This is well predicted by all weather models. There is nothing unusual,” IMD’s Mrutunjay Mohapatra told The Indian Express. “Hailstorm, rain and thunderstorms, snowfall, all of these happen. These are routine during winters (in this part of the country),” he said.

A western disturbance is a rain-bearing wind system that originates beyond Afghanistan and Iran, picking up moisture from as far as the Mediterranean Sea, and even the Atlantic Ocean. The winds travel in the form of storms from the northwestern direction and cause frequent rainfall over Pakistan, North and Northwestern India, Uttarakhand, and some parts of the Gangetic plains. Sometimes the disturbances reach even the Northeast of India.

The western disturbances are the primary reason for rainfall during the non-monsoon months in Northern and Eastern India. These wind systems sometimes build up four or five times a month, but not all of these necessarily result in rain.

Advertising

Another round of western disturbance is expected later this week, from January 24 onward. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana expected to get rain, hail and thunderstorms. Delhi is likely to see rain on January 25.