Explained: A look at Delhi University’s Four-Year Undergraduate Programme, to be implemented from next year

Late Tuesday, Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) passed the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the university from the next academic year. Most significantly, this means that from 2022, DU will shift to a Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), and the MPhil course will be scrapped.

Delhi University four-year undergraduate programme

This structure is similar to the four-year programme which had been introduced by the university in 2013, and which had been subsequently scrapped in the same year itself.

How will this FYUP be implemented in the university?

The NEP Implementation Committee (NIC) had recommended that the existing undergraduate programmes of study—Honours and Programme—continue “with alterations to nomenclature and structure”. Multiple entry and exit options will be available in the university.

In the case of existing honours courses in sciences, arts and commerce, students can leave after one year with a certificate, two years with a diploma, three years with honours in the disciple, and complete four years to receive honours in the discipline with research.

Under the structure recommended by the NIC, in the first three years of the honours programmes, in addition to existing courses, students will have to have to complete another language course (one of two languages will have to be an Indian language), a Social and Emotional Learning course, an Innovation and Entrepreneurship course, co-curriculars, and an Ethics and Culture course.

Students who will opt for the fours year honours with research option will need to complete a thesis or an internship in their final year.

Also read | DU passes NEP, but some elected members dissented

According to the NIC’s recommendations, in the fourth year, the BSC and BA programme students will be allowed to choose one of the two subjects they studied in their first three years and study six courses in the discipline, as well as complete a research dissertation on the Major discipline of study, and an inter-disciplinary research dissertation on the Major and Minor disciplines of study.

Commerce studies students will have to choose one discipline from the humanities or social sciences and study six courses from it over their third and fourth years, and write the dissertations.

What is the Academic Bank of Credit which is to be implemented and the lateral entry options to the university?

The Academic Bank of Credit is aimed at offering students flexibility and “ample opportunities to choose the best combination with interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary courses”. Through it, students will have the option of earning credits from doing non-core courses in other universities and colleges which will be added to their academic ‘bank’.

For students of other universities registered under this bank of credit system, lateral entry of those eligible will be allowed to DU after conducting an entrance test.

What are the changes that will be put in place for non-Undergraduate students?

The University is looking at implementing both one year and two year Post-Graduate programmes. The existing MPhil programme will be discontinued from 2022-2023.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox