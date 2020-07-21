Delhi serological survey shows antibodies in 23% participants. What does this mean?

A health worker collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of Covid-19, at Khajuri Khas in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) A health worker collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of Covid-19, at Khajuri Khas in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

On Tuesday (July 21), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced the results of the serological survey carried out in Delhi between June 27 and July 10. The results of the study show that 23.48% of the people surveyed had developed IgG antibodies, indicating they had been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

A total 21,387 samples were collected to test the presence of antibodies in the general population.

What is a serological survey?

A serological survey is an exercise to check the prevalence of the disease in a population by detecting the presence of specific antibodies against the virus.

The serological test is performed to diagnose infections and autoimmune illnesses. It can also be conducted to check if a person has developed immunity to certain diseases.

The survey included the IgG Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) test which estimates the proportion of the population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The IgG test is not useful for detecting acute infections but it indicates episodes of infections that have happened in the past. The test has been approved by ICMR for its high sensitivity and specificity.

Since it is not possible to test everyone in the population, serological studies are used as a tool to assess the extent of disease spread in the community.

What does the survey carried out in Delhi show?

The seroprevalence study found the presence of antibodies in 23.48 per cent of the people surveyed.

Since Delhi has a population of about 2 crore, if the disease was uniformly spread across the entire population group, it would mean that around 47 lakh people in the city so far could have been infected.

However, such a linear projection is faulty — and the number of infections that have been confirmed through diagnostic tests was only 1,23,747 as on Monday (July 20) evening.

Since it is not possible to test everyone in the population, serological studies are used as a tool to assess the extent of disease spread in the community.

The study has also found that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said that the fact that only 23.48% of the people are infected in Delhi, which has several pockets of dense population, shows that the proactive efforts taken by the government to prevent the spread of infection, including prompt lockdown, effective containment and surveillance measures, contact tracing and tracking, as well as citizens’ compliance had yielded benefits.

Has such a survey been carried out in other states as well?

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had earlier conducted a pilot serosurvey in April this year across 83 districts in 21 states.

The initial results, which are being peer-reviewed, showed that the percentage of the general population to have been infected in the past was 0.73%, with urban areas having shown higher Covid-19 prevalence of about 1.09%.

The ICMR has said it would soon launch another follow-up sero survey across the country.

How was the exercise in Delhi carried out?

About 160 four-member teams — each comprising an Anganwadi/ASHA worker, an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), a pharmacist, and a phlebotomist (someone who is trained to draw blood for testing) visited homes that were randomly picked by district administrations.

The blood samples were collected from selected individuals after taking their written, informed consent, and their sera were then tested for IgG antibodies and infection using the ICMR-approved COVID KAVACH ELISA kit. The blood samples lifted were tested to detect IgG antibodies.

So what happens now?

The Ministry has said that results show that a significant proportion of the population is still vulnerable to contracting the novel coronavirus infection. “Containment measures need to continue with the same rigour. Non-pharmacological interventions such as physical distancing, use of face mask/cover, hand hygiene, cough etiquette and avoidance of crowded places etc. must be followed strictly,” it has said.

