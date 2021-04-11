Explained: Are Delhi schools allowed to call students to the premises at all?

Heads of schools have stated that there is no need to panic as most schools have completed half their practical exams. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

With physical academic activities in Delhi schools discontinued in the midst of a crucial exam season, here are the details of what happens to all the activities that have been suspended by these orders.

Are students of classes IX-XII permitted to go to school voluntarily to consult their teachers for help with exams?

No. No physical offline activities are permitted for students of any class in Delhi. The Education Department has ordered schools to ensure that “no student of Classes IX to XII is called in the school physically for any kind of Academic or Examination Activity (like Practice of Practicals, Mid Term & Annual Examination related work i.e., Practical, Project Submission, Assessments etc.) till further orders”.

Board year students were in the midst of the CBSE board exam practicals. What happens to the remaining exams?

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated that these exams have to be suspended for now. He has flagged April 20 as a date till which stakeholders will have to wait and watch, saying that heads of schools have been asked to contact their CBSE examiners and push forward the dates for these practicals till at least after April 20. The situation will be reviewed after that and further orders will be issued.

Heads of schools have stated that there is no need to panic as most schools have completed half their practical exams, and a recent circular by the CBSE had stated that it has provided a window of up till June 11 for the conduct of practicals for any student unable to appear because of Covid-19.

Class IX and XI students in government schools have not yet appeared for their final exams to be promoted to the next grade. What about these students?

A set of assessments are being done for these students, after which their final exams were scheduled to begin next month. Sisodia has announced that a new datesheet will be announced for these students. In the case of most private schools, these exams have been completed and the students have begun their next academic session.

Will teachers have to report to school while the closure orders remain in place?

No centralised directives have been issued on this. Schools have been asked to take a call at their own level. It has been left to principals, managers and staff bodies to decide whether teachers will conduct online classes from home or school, or whether they need a limited number of teachers to report to school.

Are other education centres like coaching institutions and colleges allowed to function?

As of now, the closure orders extend to all education institutions including coaching centres and colleges. All these conditions apply till further orders from the government.