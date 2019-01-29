Explained: Delhi govt plans additional 11,000 classrooms but question remains—what about teachers?

In constructing new classrooms, the Aam Aadmi Party government has a stated aim of nearly doubling the capacity of Delhi government schools since it came to power. But the question of who will teach these additional students remains unanswered.

When the party came to power, there were 24,000 classrooms across the over 1,000 Delhi government schools. In its first phase of construction work to expand schools, 8,000 new classrooms were constructed. On Monday, construction work on another 11,000 new rooms was flagged off. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia further stated that construction will begin for another 1,748 classrooms, so that by the end of this year, 12,748 new classrooms will be in place.

This means the government aims to complete construction of 20,748 new classrooms during its term, boosting the number of students who can be admitted to government schools.

In his address to students and parents Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this was akin to building new schools. “This is like building 1,000 new schools in Delhi… This is equal to what was achieved in 60 years of Delhi’s history… Before we had come to power, we had written in our ghoshna patra that we will build 500 schools, but we’re making 1,000 instead,” he said.

Education Secretary Sandeep Kumar said that over four lakh children will study in the 11,000 classrooms. He added that if some of them operate in double-shift schools, the children benefiting will come up to around 6 lakh. However, even at its current student capacity, the Delhi government schools are grappling with a shortage of regular teachers.

In June 2018, The Indian Express had reported that of the sanctioned strength of 66,736 teachers in Delhi government schools, only 21,926 were filled by regular teachers. The rest were either vacant or filled by guest teachers.

Sisodia admitted that there would be a need to increase the number of sanctioned posts for teachers to meet additional requirements, but said the government was currently unable to do so.

“We are faced with the problem of interference in Services. It is the L-G who will decide the number of teachers. These files are not shared with me. We can do our part in the development of infrastructure, and I just hope the court order on Services in our favour comes through quickly,” he said.

C P Singh, president of the Government School Teachers’ Association, pointed to the gaps in teaching posts. “In the school in which I teach, 30% of the teachers are guest teachers. Now construction of 56 new classrooms has been sanctioned, and the authorities have no means of recruiting regular teachers… Who will carry forward this increase in infrastructure?”