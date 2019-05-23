Delhi saffronwash: Why even an AAP-Congress alliance couldn’t have stopped BJP

Trends in the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi have indicated clearly that an alliance between AAP and Congress would not have been able to stop the BJP’s march.

BJP’s vote share tally in all seven constituencies — Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi — is above 50%.

An alliance between the two parties, in this case, would not have got the opposition even a single seat.

While Congress is in the second position in 5 seats, AAP is in the second position in 2.

The competition is closest in Chandni Chowk where BJP’s Dr Harsh Vardhan is leading by over 31,000 votes over Congress veteran JP Agarwal.

The biggest margin, so far, is in West Delhi, where BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh has a lead of 1.56 lakh votes over Congress’s Mahabal Mishra.

In 2014, BJP’s vote share was 46.63%, AAP’s was 33.07%, and Congress’s was 15.22%.

While BJP has made gains across all seats, the Congress has trumped AAP, a worrying trend for the party that rules in the state.

AAP, which came into existence in 2012, nearly decimated the Congress in the 2015 Assembly elections, reducing the party’s vote share to a mere 9%. In every election subsequently, the Congress has slowly inched back while AAP’s vote tally has gone down.

If in the final vote share at the end of the day, Congress moves ahead of AAP in vote share, the implications for AAP are going to be serious in 2020 — when the city goes to polls.

AAP got 67 of 70 seats in 2015 — the first time that Delhi saw such a brute majority. While voices from the ground still maintain that they will vote for AAP in the Assembly polls, the resurgence of Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years between 1998 and 2013 spells trouble for AAP.