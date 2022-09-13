First step of MCD delimitation over. What it means for people and when can polls be held

The first draft to alter the boundaries of the wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been notified by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and placed on the website of the State Election Commission to seek suggestions from the public. Here’s what the exercise means for the people of Delhi and when can MCD elections be held.

What is delimitation?

Delimitation is the process by which the limits or boundaries of a country’s territorial constituencies are rejigged to reflect changes in population. The redrawing of these boundaries is based on the recent census. In this case, the wards of Delhi’s municipal corporations were redrawn.

Why was the delimitation necessitated?

The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced. The election was called off as the Centre wanted to unify the MCDs from three to one and also conduct delimitation to decrease the number of wards. While unifying the MCD and passing the Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Centre had said it will go for delimitation as the number of wards from the present 272 needs to be fixed to not more than 250. It later said it will limit the number of MCD wards to 250.

What does it mean for the common public?

It means the size of some of the MCD wards has been changed so that their number could be brought from 272 to 250. The commission altered the geography of 22 of the 70 Vidhan Sabha constituencies with one ward being decreased in each. The remaining 48 were not touched.

Vidhan Sabha constituencies with more number of wards were basically chosen to achieve parity in terms of size. For instance, a Vidhan Sabha seat that had seven wards, three other assembly segments which had six wards, and twelve assembly segments with five wards saw a reduction in the number of wards. The Assembly constituencies that saw geographical changes are Burari, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Najafgarh, Bijwasan, Narela, Deoli, Babarpur, Okhla, Uttam Nagar, and Vikaspuri.

What if someone has an objection to the way boundaries have been carved?

The draft of the redrawn boundary with maps and details of the altered wards has been put on the website of the commission sec.delhigovt.nic.in. All stakeholders—representatives of political parties, resident welfare associations and the general public—can give their suggestions until October 3 to the election commission.

Objections and suggestions can be lodged and submitted with the Delimitation Committee reception counter at the State Election Commission building by October 3.

The objections or suggestions can also be sent by email to delimitation.mcd.2022@gmail.com. A senior official said objections or suggestions received after the prescribed date and time won’t be accepted.

What will happen after that and when elections can be held?

After incorporating the suggestions of the public, the Delimitation Commission will send the draft to be notified by the Centre. Once the notification is done, it will be sent to the State Election Commission which can take the decision of holding the polls. Normally, the commission takes a month to hold elections which means if everything goes on time and there is no deadlock then the polls can be conducted around December.