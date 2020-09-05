scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 05, 2020
Quixplained: As Delhi Metro restarts, a look at the new guidelines

The Delhi Metro will restart operations in three stages from September 7. There are several new guidelines to be followed by passengers. Take a look

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2020 10:53:38 am
Delhi metro, Delhi news, Delhi metro news, Delhi metro timings, Delhi metro stations, Delhi coronavirus news, Delhi covid 19 updates, indian expressThe Delhi Metro will resume operations on September 7.

The Delhi Metro is set to resume operations on September 7, more than five months after if halted its services due to the coronavirus pandemic. The metro, the public transport lifeline of the national capital, will restart in three stages, with several precautionary measures to ensure safety of passengers.

Some of the mandates will include wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitisers, undergoing thermal screening and downloading the Aarogya Setu mobile application. The token system will be discontinued, trains will stop at stations for 30 seconds longer and trains will skip stations in containment zones.

Delhi Metro, Delhi news, Delhi corona news, Coronavirus news, Delhi Covid 19 cases, Delhi metro resumes, Delhi metro guidelines, indian express The Delhi Metro will resume on September 7. Delhi Metro, Delhi news, Delhi corona news, Coronavirus news, Delhi Covid 19 cases, Delhi metro resumes, Delhi metro guidelines, indian express The Delhi Metro will restart in 3 stages. Delhi Metro, Delhi news, Delhi corona news, Coronavirus news, Delhi Covid 19 cases, Delhi metro resumes, Delhi metro guidelines, indian express Several precautionary measures will be taken to ensure safety of commuters. Delhi Metro, Delhi news, Delhi corona news, Coronavirus news, Delhi Covid 19 cases, Delhi metro resumes, Delhi metro guidelines, indian express Only about 500 people will be allowed per 8-coach train. Delhi Metro, Delhi news, Delhi corona news, Coronavirus news, Delhi Covid 19 cases, Delhi metro resumes, Delhi metro guidelines, indian express Here are some of the other features which will change in the Delhi Metro.

