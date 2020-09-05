Quixplained: As Delhi Metro restarts, a look at the new guidelines

The Delhi Metro is set to resume operations on September 7, more than five months after if halted its services due to the coronavirus pandemic. The metro, the public transport lifeline of the national capital, will restart in three stages, with several precautionary measures to ensure safety of passengers.
Some of the mandates will include wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitisers, undergoing thermal screening and downloading the Aarogya Setu mobile application. The token system will be discontinued, trains will stop at stations for 30 seconds longer and trains will skip stations in containment zones.
