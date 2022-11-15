scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Dexter link to Delhi murder case: How TV show inspired the killer

The accused in the Mehrauli murder case, Aftaab Poonawala, has told the police he was inspired by award-winning drama crime series 'Dexter'. Poonawala allegedly murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, hacked her body into 30 parts, and spent the next two-three months dumping them in a forested area nearby.

A scene from Dexter; accused in the Delhi murder case, Aftaab Poonawala

Award-winning American drama crime series Dexter has found itself in the eye of the storm of the Mehrauli murder case after the arrested accused, Aftaab Poonawala, 28, revealed to the police he was inspired by the show to hack and discard his partner’s body.

In May, Poonawala allegedly murdered his 27-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. The accused revealed to the police that he wanted to “silence her” but ended up strangulating Walkar. Poonawala then hacked Walkar’s body and kept the parts in small black poly bags, allegedly, inspired by the show’s main character, Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall, who is shown to have homicidal tendencies.

In the show, Dexter is a forensic technician who works at the fictional Miami Metro Police Department. While Dexter solves crimes in the morning, he leads a discreet parallel life of a vigilante serial killer, hunting down and killing murderers who the justice system has not adequately punished.

Shraddha Walkar

Dexter’s modus operandi, at least for the most part of Season 1, involves cutting his victims’ bodies and placing the dismembered parts inside black garbage bags. He then carries these bags in his vehicle and loads them onto his boat. After adding rocks to weigh down the bags and sealing them with duct tape, Dexter would dump them into an oceanic trench.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...

After dismembering Walkar’s body parts, Poonawala told the police he had bought a new fridge to store them. He made multiple trips to the Mehrauli forest area over the next two to three months and emptied the bags full of dismembered body parts. Police sources revealed he removed the intestines first so that they could decompose easily.

Also Read |Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought another woman home on a date

This, however, is not the first time the TV show has garnered infamy because of being linked with a murder. In April 2011, Mark Andrew Twitchell, a Canadian filmmaker, was convicted of the first-degree murder of a 38-year-old man. In 2008, Twitchell lured the victim into a garage, bludgeoned him and cut him apart. After partially burning the parts, Twitchell dumped them into garbage bags and threw them into a storm sewer. During the trial, the court noted Twitchell’s identification with the character of Dexter Morgan, following which, several media outlets termed him the Dexter Killer. Twitchell had even recreated a ‘kill room’, which was part of the fictional character’s preparation for a murder that would not leave any forensic evidence.

Similarly, in 2014, an American teenage boy, who obsessed with the show’s protagonist, was jailed for 25 years for murdering and dismembering his 17-year-old girlfriend. Likewise, in 2011, in Norway, Shamrez Khan, 28, hired Håvard Nyfløt to kill a Norwegian-Pakistani woman, Faiza Ashraf. Nyfløt claimed that after being inspired by Dexter, he wanted to kill Khan in front of Faiza, similar to the television series, to “stop evil”.

Advertisement
Don't Miss |Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death

In 2013, a pair of studies published in the journal Pediatrics linked violent TV shows to excessive aggression and perhaps later antisocial behaviour in children. A 2021 research paper also states excessive exposure to media violence makes youths less emotional and desensitised towards real-life violence, which leads to aggressive behaviour and negative long-terms effects on the brain.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 12:54:13 pm
Next Story

India moves two ranks in climate performance index

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement