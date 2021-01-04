Delhi: In DDA’s latest housing scheme, 1,354 flats on offer

In HIG, LIG and EWS/Janta categories, the number of flats on offer are 254, 52 and 291 respectively. While HIG flats are 3 BHK and 2 BHK flats, MIG ones are 2 BHK.

The DDA launched its new housing scheme on Saturday with 1,354 flats on offer under various categories. The costliest ones are in Jasola Vihar, priced at Rs 2.14 crore. The Indian Express looks at what the scheme is about:

What is the new DDA housing scheme?

The 2021 housing scheme has 1,354 flats on sale under four categories — Higher Income Group (HIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG) and Janta flats — in areas such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

How many flats are up for sale in each category? What is the price range?

In HIG, LIG and EWS/Janta categories, the number of flats on offer are 254, 52 and 291 respectively. While HIG flats are 3 BHK and 2 BHK flats, MIG ones are 2 BHK.

In the HIG 3 BHK flats category, 215 are on offer in Jasola, Pocket 9B. The price ranges from Rs 1.97 crore to 2.14 crore, as per the brochure. 13 3BHK flats are also on offer in Vasant Kunj costing between Rs 1.43 crore and Rs 1.72 crore.

There are 757 MIG category flats in Dwarka, Vasant Kunj and Rohini, while EWS ones in Mangalapuri, officials said. They are priced between Rs 41 lakh and Rs 1.24 crore. LIG flats are priced between Rs 17 and Rs 35 lakh in areas such as Dwarka, Rohini and Narela, while Janta flats cost between Rs 8 to Rs 30 lakh in Manglapuri and Narela.

What is the eligibility to apply for the scheme?

The applicant must be a citizen of India, attained 18 years of age, and must not own any dwelling unit (including residential plot)/flat in full or in part on leasehold or freehold basis in Delhi either in their own name, in the name of spouse or in the name of any of dependent relations including unmarried children. Husband and wife can apply for flats separately, subject to fulfillment of eligibility conditions — with the stipulation that if both get flats, only one shall be allotted a flat.

How does one apply?

The scheme is entirely online. DDA has developed a new software, AWAAS, through which applicants can complete all formalities, including payment. Applicants have to deposit application fee of Rs 25,000 for EWS; Rs 1,00,00 for LIG; Rs 2,00,00 for MIG; and Rs 2,00,000 for HIG. If applicant wants to select flats under more than one category, they have to deposit fee for the highest category. Application once submitted cannot be withdrawn. Issuance of demand letter, possession letter, conveyance deed, etc, will be done via the portal. The last date to apply is February 16.