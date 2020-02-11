Explained: What Congress needs to do if it hopes to play a role in Delhi politics again

At the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) At the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Though its tally remains zero, the Congress, which won 9.65 per cent of the vote share in the 2015 Assembly elections, stood at 4.24 per cent at 1.30 pm on Tuesday.

Past successes not enough

For the party’s state unit, which was faced with infighting through the past month, one thing is clear: Running a campaign based solely on highlighting former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s achievements had no impact on voters, who want to look ahead, not to the past. The party, which had finished second in Delhi during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, had little to offer this time except criticism of AAP and BJP.

Before the voting day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had told The Indian Express that the Congress would get 1-2% of the vote share — the results so far show he wasn’t far off.

The road ahead for Congress

The road ahead for the party will need more than just introspection. AICC national spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee admitted as much when she tweeted: “We are again decimated in Delhi. Enough of introspection, time for action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect — all are factors. Being part of the system, I too take my share of responsibility.”

Dwindling cadre

Another crisis facing the party in the national capital is its dwindling cadre strength — something both AAP and BJP heavily rely on to reach every single doorstep. The party will need fresh ideas, an energised local leadership and a more well-oiled campaign machinery if it hopes to play a role in Delhi politics in the future.

