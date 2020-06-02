Delhi Corona App: How to check availability of beds, ventilators in national capital

Delhi Corona App was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. Delhi Corona App was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday launched a mobile app for information on availability of beds and ventilators in the city’s Covid-19 designated hospitals.

Kejriwal said the app, developed in-house, will help plug the prevailing “information gap”, manifesting itself in the form of patients and family members running from pillar to post to secure admission in hospitals. However, the CM appealed to people to not press for hospitalisation in cases where doctors advice home quarantine.

According to latest available data, there are 11,565 active coronavirus cases in the national capital.

How to download Delhi Corona?

The app, ‘Delhi Corona’, can be downloaded from Google Play Store. It is currently available only for Android users. The app is not available for Apple users as of now.

How do you operate Delhi Corona?

The bi-lingual app — providing information in Hindi and English — has a very simple user interface. The home screen has two options to choose from — Covid-19 beds and Covid-19 ventilators.

What information is being made available?

On tapping on either of the two options, a user will get details on occupancy and vacancy. For example, tapping on Covid-19 beds will lead to a new page where hospital wise break up on total beds, occupied beds and vacant beds for coronavirus patients are available. Likewise, the option on ventilators provides a hospital wise break up on total, occupied and unoccupied ventilators.

What is the current status of beds and ventilators in Delhi?

The app, last updated at 10 am this morning, says out of the 6,731 beds designated for Covid patients, across 65 health facilities which includes government hospitals, private hospitals and nursing homes, 2,819 are occupied and 3,912 vacant.

In terms of ventilators, which are needed for serious patients, 92 are being used and 210 unused. There are 13 hospitals with ventilator facilities.

What about those unable to access the Delhi Corona app?

The same information has been made available on the portal delhifightscorona.in/beds. The information will also be shared via SMS with those dialling the helpline number 1031, Kejriwal said. He also issued the WhatsApp number (8800007722) for this purpose.

“If you are denied admission in any hospital despite the app saying beds are available, call up 1031 to lodge your grievance and the special secretary of the Health Department will ensure beds are made available to you,” the CM said.

What does the health bulletin say?

The June 1 bulletin said Delhi has registered 20,834 corona cases so far, out of which 11,565 are active cases. Out of the active cases, 6,238 are in home isolation with most patients showing mild or no symptoms. The corona toll stands at 523 in the city.

During the launch, Kejriwal reiterated that Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure is adequately equipped to handle the situation, “unlike many other cities that witnessed shortcomings and people succumbed to the infection”.

“Although cases are rising, we have adequate beds, ICUs, ventilators to meet the demand. But on one hand we say there are no deficiencies, on the other hand there is an information gap. People find it difficult to check availability of beds, ICUs and ventilators. This app will help plug the information gap,” he said.

The app will be updated twice a day, at 10 am and 6 pm.

