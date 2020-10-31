Slow winds, clear skies: What’s behind Delhi’s unusually cool October?

Children make their way to a makeshift school on a cold morning in New Delhi on October 30, 2020. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

With the approaching winter, minimum temperatures in the national capital have trended downward over the last one week. Thursday and Friday (October 29 and 30) were the coolest October days recorded in Delhi (Safdarjung) in recent years.

How is the weather changing in Delhi?

Delhi is in the phase of seasonal transition between the southwest monsoon, which has withdrawn from the country, and winter. Since October 23, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi has been slightly below normal.

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) show that on Thursday, the minimum temperature fell below 13 degrees Celsius in October for the first time since 2007.

What is causing the cooler weather in Delhi?

The weather is dry and the sky is mostly clear over North and Northwest India. Gentle northwesterly winds are blowing over the region.

On Friday, a western disturbance developed as a trough at mid-tropospheric level, but did not significantly influence the local weather.

What is likely to happen over the next week?

Minimum temperatures across North and Northwest India are likely to remain 2 to 5 degrees Celsius below normal until at least November 12, according to the Extended Range Predictions issued on October 29. This fall in temperatures will not, however, be seen in some areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand during this period.

“After the monsoon withdrawal, the declining trend in the minimum temperature around this time is normal. Presently, there are no strong weather systems to cause drastic drop in the minimum temperatures, which would remain 2 to 3 degrees below normal,” K Sathi Devi, head of the National Weather Forecasting Centre, said.

Delhi will continue to experience cool and dry weather conditions in the coming days. Minimum temperatures will stay around 11-12 degrees Celsius until at least November 3. Early morning and late evening could be misty and foggy, affecting visibility.

Day temperatures will see a marginal drop from the present, and stay around 30 degrees Celsius until early next month, the IMD said.

