Delhi calls for dialogue but its diplomatic tightrope gets tighter

Less than 40 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Israel, India was confronted with a familiar but challenging diplomatic test. As US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran’s retaliation against US bases in Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE widened the theatre of conflict in a region where India has deep strategic and economic stakes and diaspora interests, New Delhi asked “all sides” to exercise “restraint”, “avoid escalation” and pursue “dialogue and diplomacy” to de-escalate tension.

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke to both his Israeli and Iranian counterparts on Saturday. After speaking with Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in the afternoon, he said he reiterated “India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions”. And, later, after talking to Iran’s Seyed Abbas Araghchi, he said he shared “India’s deep concern at the recent developments in Iran and the region.”

Jaishankar also dialled all the regional partners – UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, which have been targeted in Iran’s retaliatory strikes – and underlined the welfare and safety of the Indian community in these countries.

The attack came when Iran was engaged in negotiations and Oman had indicated that a deal was within reach. This puts India in a really difficult position — with strategic partner Israel on one side, and Iran, in India’s near-neighbourhood and a historical partner, on the other.

In its statement, therefore, Delhi made three broad points: Firstly, it expressed concern and asked all sides to prioritise safety of civilians — a key Indian interest.

“India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Secondly, it made a statement that called for “respect” for sovereignty and territorial integrity— a thinly veiled reference to violation of Iran’s sovereignty — and asked for “dialogue and diplomacy”.

Story continues below this ad

“Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected,” the MEA said.

This framing is seen as being supportive of Iran’s position, which — in its official statement —strongly condemned the attacks carried out by Israel and the US against the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Iran.

And thirdly, it gave primacy to the safety and welfare of Indians. “Our missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the missions, and follow local security guidance.”

This broad message echoes the import of what Modi had flagged to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at their February 26 meeting in Jerusalem. “India’s security interests are directly linked to peace and stability in West Asia. Therefore, we have supported dialogue and a peaceful solution from the very beginning. This is the call of the Global South and all humanity.”

Within hours, however, that formulation is under strain.

Story continues below this ad

Indian embassies in Tel Aviv and Tehran and other capitals in the region issued urgent advisories as airspace closures and flight cancellations left families scrambling. About 10,000 Indians, including students, are estimated to be in Iran; over 41,000 live in Israel. Across the wider Gulf and West Asia, 8–9 million Indians work and reside — making their safety New Delhi’s first priority.

The government’s anxiety is informed by experience. In June last year, during the 12-day Israel-Iran flare-up that followed Israeli strikes and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, India had evacuated more than 3,000 nationals and welcomed the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump. Then, too, Delhi had called for “no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region”.

While the safety of about 9 million Indians in the region is the primary concern for the Indian government, a more strategic impact is how it affects energy supply from the region – India imports almost 60 per cent of its energy from there. The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow choke-point for maritime traffic with oil tankers, which the Iranians have threatened to close.

Adding to the complexity is Trump’s direct and personal stamp on the attack along with his call for regime change in Tehran and blunt message to Iranians to “take over your government.”

Story continues below this ad

Last June, India had stopped short of criticising Israel’s strikes and distanced itself from a condemnation issued by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation — a stance some in Tehran read as tacit alignment with Tel Aviv.

New Delhi has since kept channels open: the Iranian BRICS Sherpa visited Delhi for the BRICS sherpas meeting hosted by the Secretary (economic relations) in MEA and BRICS Sherpa, on February 9-10.

That tightrope walk is a task cut out. Asked on Feb 26 whether the tension between US and Iran figured in the PM discussions, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said: “The regional situation, these tensions, other tensions as well that figure in the region, without going into details, did come up for discussions between the two Prime Ministers. The Prime Minister made his point stating India’s firm belief in the value of dialogue and the value of pursuing peaceful solutions…”

In a way, the predicament mirrors India’s navigation of the Russia-Ukraine war — where it balanced ties with Moscow and the West, abstained on critical votes, prioritised evacuations, and secured discounted energy supplies while urging diplomacy even as Trump slapped a Russia penalty. In both theatres, India’s approach hinges on strategic autonomy: avoiding public censure, preserving relationships across divides, and insulating core interests.

Story continues below this ad

But as the Middle East conflict widens — and with the US directly involved — the space for calibrated ambiguity may narrow. Much will depend on how Iran’s regime counters after the most intense US pressure in two decades.