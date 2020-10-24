scorecardresearch
Quixplained: The various factors that cause Delhi’s air quality to dip this time of the year

Delhi air pollution: A look at why air pollution rises in October and the role of farm fires.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 24, 2020 8:24:45 am
Air pollution, Delhi air pollution, Delhi news, Delhi pollution, Delhi air quality, Delhi AQI, Delhi pollution farm fires, Delhi pollution explained, Indian ExpressCommuters pass through a thick cloud of dust at NH-9, at the New Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, on October 17, 2020. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Every year in October, Delhi’s air quality dips and a war of words between different governments erupts. Air pollution in Delhi and the whole of the Indo Gangetic plains is a complex phenomenon that is dependent on a variety of factors. The first and foremost is the input of pollutants, followed by weather and local conditions.

A look at the reasons as to why air pollution rises in October and the role of farm fires.

Air pollution, Delhi air pollution, Delhi news, Delhi pollution, Delhi air quality, Delhi AQI, Delhi pollution farm fires, Delhi pollution explained, Indian Express Why does air pollution rise every October in Delhi and the Indo-Gangetic plains? Air pollution, Delhi air pollution, Delhi news, Delhi pollution, Delhi air quality, Delhi AQI, Delhi pollution farm fires, Delhi pollution explained, Indian Express Air pollution in Delhi is dependent on a variety of factors, such as the weather. Air pollution, Delhi air pollution, Delhi news, Delhi pollution, Delhi air quality, Delhi AQI, Delhi pollution farm fires, Delhi pollution explained, Indian Express The dip in temperature is another factor for the rise in air pollution. Air pollution, Delhi air pollution, Delhi news, Delhi pollution, Delhi air quality, Delhi AQI, Delhi pollution farm fires, Delhi pollution explained, Indian Express Winters bring a dip in wind speed, making it difficult to disperse pollutants. Air pollution, Delhi air pollution, Delhi news, Delhi pollution, Delhi air quality, Delhi AQI, Delhi pollution farm fires, Delhi pollution explained, Indian Express What is the role of farmers in Delhi’s air pollution? Air pollution, Delhi air pollution, Delhi news, Delhi pollution, Delhi air quality, Delhi AQI, Delhi pollution farm fires, Delhi pollution explained, Indian Express Other major sources of poor air quality in winter are dust and vehicular pollution.

