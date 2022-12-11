Why are delays being reported at Delhi airport’s Terminal 3?

Passengers travelling through Terminal 3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi have been complaining for the past few days of long security check queues, delays in boarding and a lack of smooth management.

As the peak travel season begins, here is a look at what is happening at the Delhi airport, what’s being done to fix it, and why you should make your travel plans accordingly.

What’s the delay at Delhi airport all about?

Social media is currently flooded with videos and photos of passengers who are showing scenes of chaos at the airport. While one passenger told The Indian Express there was difficulty in getting inside the airport, another said it was at the security check that some machines were not working, slowing movement.

Why are such scenes being witnessed?

According to officials at the airport, this has to do with the fewer counters, smaller space, more passengers and limited security staff. Some of the congestion may also have to do with the increased number of travellers at the end of the year, after two successive years of Covid ended up slowing down tourism in general.

After the third wave of Covid earlier this year saw comparatively lower rates of hospitalisation, travel has seen a boost in India. In November this year, for instance, tourist footfall was three times more in Himachal Pradesh as compared to the previous year.

Therefore, some airlines are asking passengers to reach the airport at least three-and-a-half hours before the scheduled departure.

What is being done to fix these issues?

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said it is working to cope with the demand at T3, and arranging the deployment of additional systems and manpower. “We have deployed additional manpower to guide passengers, especially at key choke points, and shifted one additional X-Ray machine. Additional manpower requirements will also have to be addressed by all stakeholders, including CISF and Immigration, to further improve the situation,” it said on Saturday.

The T3 manages over 500 domestic and 250 international flights and a daily passenger load of 1.9-1.95 lakh, making it the busiest point of the airport. As per DIAL, they have reduced the number of flights for decongestion – from 22 flights per hour (pre-Covid) to 19 flights per hour (November 2022).

After a meeting was held on the matter, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a tweet on December 7 that some initiatives were outlined, such as planning for peak-hour capacity at major airports, assessing x-ray capacity for baggage and long-term technological upgrades for faster processing of baggage and security.

However, as of Sunday, complaints continued coming in about the situation.