Decoding Modi’s address on J&K: Words and ideas in the Prime Minister’s speech

IN HIS ADDRESS to the nation two days after Parliament ratified his government’s decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two Union Territories, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to explain the reasons for the move, and to allay the misgivings of a section of the population.

MODI SPOKE directly to the people of India, including those in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and assured them that Article 370 of the Constitution had been removed for their benefit, to fulfill the aspirations of the people, and to lift roadblocks on the path to development and progress of the region.

IN HIS SPEECH, delivered in Hindi, the Prime Minister used the words Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh 65 times and 28 times respectively, and referred to desh (nation) 22 times. There were 18 mentions of sarkar (government), 10 mentions of log (people), and eight of vishwas (faith). Article 370 was mentioned on seven occasions.

