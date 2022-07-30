scorecardresearch
Decline in road accidents and deaths since 2018

Replying to a question by Praveen Kumar Nishad (BJP), Gadkari gave details of initiatives taken under a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety.

By: Explained Desk |
July 30, 2022 4:32:47 am
Tamil Nadu had the highest number of road accidents in 2020. (File Photo)

The number of road accidents, and the resultant deaths and number of people injured declined from 2018 to 2020, with the fall particularly sharp from 4.5 lakh accidents (1.5 lakh deaths) in 2019 to 3.5 lakh accidents (1.3 lakh deaths) in 2020, figures tabled in Lok Sabha by Nitin Gadkari, Minister Of Road Transport And Highways, on Thursday show.

Tamil Nadu had the highest number of road accidents in 2020, while Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of deaths as a result of such accidents.

 

Source: MoRTH, Lok Sabha reply

